Troy Montgomery Cowan

Age 48

Our beloved Troy Boy went to heaven on February 6, 2020. Growing up, Troy attended schools in Spokane and the Seattle area. He graduated from Decatur High School in Federal Way, WA in 1989, where he graduated from MVP All Star Football. After graduating, he worked in the construction industry as a scaffold erector. He was proud and often told stories about his work on the Space Needle, the Washington State Capitol Building and Monroe Street Bridge. After working as a construction worker, he followed in his father’s footsteps in the railroad industry and worked for BNSF. Then he continued his career as a truck driver. Back to his love for scaffolding.

Troy had an infectious personality and talent for people. They knew when he entered the room the comedy act should begin. You would never leave a conversation without it quoting a movie, singing a song about you, or giving you a nickname. He was always the life of the party. Troy didn’t miss singing karaoke, he loved music and films, played board games and card games, especially Yahtzee with his sisters and Pinochle with his mother and Joey. He was sporty and a loyal fan of all Washington’s sports teams, he enjoyed nature and was very proud of his Scottish heritage. He was a good son, loved his three children and his whole family. He is an irreplaceable person and is missed immeasurably. He is survived by his father Victor Cowan and his wife Christine, his mother Gail Rybicki and his husband Joe, his brothers Todd “The Rod” Stuart and his wife Cherice Cowan, sisters Cecily “Cecy Kiya” and Jeremy Coulter, Heather “Heather Feather “and Cory Jahn, Holly” Hogs “Cowan, Chelsey” The Weeze “Cowan and their partner Dustin James. Troy is also survived by his son Patrick Kaesberg (mother Caroline Scoles), son Cameron and daughter Cassidee Cowan (mother Terresa Smith) and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins ​​and friends.

His family thanks Sacred Heart Hospital and Hospice House of Spokane for the comfort and support they have provided during this time. Instead of flowers, the family would like souvenirs for the hospice house.

A celebration of Troy’s life will take place later.

