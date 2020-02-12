The Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) leader, Troy Price, announced his resignation on Wednesday due to the state’s disastrous handling of its 2020 gatherings.

In a letter to the State Central Committee of the IDP, Price said that he would “resign with the election of my replacement as chair of the Iowa Democratic Party.” He resigned a week after the internally displaced released the Iowa caucus results last week after delays due to catastrophic breakdowns in the body’s reporting system. Both leading Democratic candidates in Iowa later submitted reassessment requests for alleged inconsistencies in results.

“Although it is my wish to remain in this role and to pursue this process to completion, I believe it is time for the Iowa Democratic Party to look ahead, and my presence in my current role makes this more difficult “said Price.

The February 3 rally in Iowa ended in a chaotic mess. After the event closed, it became known that the results had been significantly delayed due to technical difficulties related to user error issues with a new mobile app. More than two days later, the IDP finally released the results of the state, which showed that former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg narrowly led the democratic field in relation to state convention delegates.

Iowa Democratic Party leader Troy Price leaves the stage after speaking at a press conference at the Iowa Events Center on February 4, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa, about the technical issues that have delayed the results of the Iowa Democratic Caucuses , Price resigned on Wednesday because of problems with the Iowa congregation.

Joshua Lott / Getty

Buttigieg led Sanders in this metric by one tenth of a percentage point with 26.2 percent of the state’s delegate equivalents, while Sanders took first place in the referendum with 2,500 votes.

After both had declared victorious, Sanders demanded that 28 districts be partially recaptured. Buttigieg later joined the senator and requested the verification of 66 counties. The IDP also reviews 95 counties regardless of a candidate’s requests. Re-review efforts are made after it has been determined that the results that were finally presented were still flawed, even after days of “quality control”.

Amid growing backlash, National Democratic Committee chairman Tom Perez expressed his support for a new vote that would include a review of the paper documents. “Enough is enough,” he tweeted on Thursday. “Given the problems encountered in implementing the delegate selection plan and to ensure public confidence in the results, I urge the Iowa Democratic Party to initiate a readmission immediately.”

Price apologized for the chaotic events in Iowa on Friday. “The challenges of reporting data and delays in publishing results were categorically unacceptable,” he said in a press conference. “Iowa Democrats ask better of us. Frankly, we better ask of us.”

Price previously served as political director of Barack Obama’s Iowa campaign in 2012 and Hillary Clinton’s Iowa campaign in 2016.