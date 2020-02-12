Troy Price has resigned as chair of the Iowa Democratic Party, CBS News has confirmed after a botched Iowa Caucuses saga has yet to produce certified end results. Price made the announcement in a letter to the State Central Committee of the Iowa Democratic Party.

Price’s resignation will take effect after the election of an interim chairman on Saturday at a session of the State Central Committee.

“The fact is that Democrats deserve better than they did on Caucus Night,” Price said in a letter from CBS News. “As the leader of this party, I am very sorry for what happened and I am responsible for any failures on behalf of the Iowa Democratic Party. Although I want to stay in this role and go through this process to completion, I believe it is at the time that the Iowa Democratic Party is looking ahead, and my presence in my current role makes this difficult, so I will resign with the election of my replacement as the leader of the Iowa Democratic Party. “

In the past few days, Price has had difficulty communicating the issues that led to last Monday’s confused, inconclusive Caucus Night, which allowed poorly performing campaigns to get out of the spotlight due to the chaos, and the short performers In between the bragging rights took the Caucuses and the New Hampshire Primary. He finally admitted to reporters that he hadn’t tested the app himself, which had contributed to the reporting errors on the Caucus Night.

The debacle has caused many to question Iowa’s right to hold the first meetings in the nation.

The meetings are slated to be partially recovered as of Sunday, but by then, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Bernie Sanders appear to have won the most delegates in Iowa.

This is an evolving story and is being updated.