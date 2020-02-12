Advertisement

OTTAWA –

Federal cabinet ministers now have their own special hotline to report suspected hacking incidents.

Officials at the Canadian Center for Cyber ​​Security set up around the clock last year to respond quickly to possible security breaches, according to newly released documents.

The hotline, one of the various protection measures for ministers, gives an indication of how seriously the government takes the prospect of a cyber attack on cabinet members.

Advertisement

The telephone service is a “first line response to compromise and to limit damage,” says a confidential information circular for ministers.

The hotline is managed by the Center for Cyber ​​Security, a division of the Communications Security Establishment, the electronic espionage service of the federal government, located in Ottawa.

The center has access to a cabinet vice minister and departmental security officer, the lower house and online service providers, the circular adds, and can lock or help regain control of accounts.

The Canadian Press used the Access to Information Act to obtain a copy of the circular, parts of which were withheld due to the sensitivity of the subject.

It was part of a ministerial security briefing package drawn up for the Privy Council Registrar Ian Shugart last August by Greta Bossenmaier, the then national security and intelligence adviser to Justin Trudeau.

Since the publication of the 2017 CSE report on threats to the Canadian democratic process, political parties, candidates and their staff worldwide are still the target of cyber threats, the agency said in a statement to the Canadian press.

Prior to the October federal elections, the CSE and the Center for Cyber ​​Security decided to offer ministers the 24/7 hotline service, which is “still operational today,” the cyberspy agency said.

The center gave ministers online security guidelines during a briefing last March and all cabinet members then registered for the hotline service, Shugart was advised in August.

Ministers are supposed to call the hotline immediately if they suspect a compromise of their ministerial, parliamentary or personal e-mail or their social media accounts, the information cycle says.

Operators “who are aware of your online footprint” are ready to help with every breach and to control the fallout.

The CSE and the center offered a similar service to political parties, but only during the election campaign.

“For operational security reasons, we cannot provide a specific breakdown of incidents reported through the hotline, but we can confirm that the service has been used effectively by ministers and political parties during the 2019 general election,” the CSE said.

“According to Cyber ​​Center’s standard policy, we do not comment on specific meetings with individual political parties, candidates and their staff, nor do we comment on a specific incident.”

For both the pre-election cabinet and the current one, the Privy Council Office coordinated a briefing for chiefs of staff on cyber security and other protective services, attended by representatives of the CSE and RCMP.

Moreover, after the October elections, all ministers received “tailor-made individual briefings” in which the security programs were discussed, the PCO said.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on 12 February 2020.

.

Advertisement