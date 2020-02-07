Advertisement

ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA –

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau decided this week to bring some of the sport’s star power to his game plan in Africa, while seeking support for a seat for Canada in the powerful United Nations Security Council.

Trudeau arrived on Friday evening in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, where he will attend a weekend session of the African Union. It is an opportunity for Trudeau to meet directly with some of the 54 African leaders, whose votes at the UN vote in June will be crucial to Canada’s success.

He travels with three of his ministers, but the celebrity element goes to President Masai Ujiri of Toronto Raptors, who invited Trudeau to join the delegation. Ujiri grew up in Nigeria and played professional basketball in Europe before becoming a scout and executive player in the NBA.

Ujiri, whose Giants of Africa foundation uses basketball as a means to educate and enrich the lives of African youth, planned to travel to the continent to promote his own work, but he took part in the Canadian trip after Trudeau asked him to come.

“I have relationships with leaders here and we can help anyhow, anyway, it’s a big part of improving the world,” Ujiri said.

He said he has already had several discussions with Trudeau and with Ahmed Hussen, the federal minister for families, children and social development, about how he can use his work as a sports ambassador to help. Hussen is also on its way.

Ujiri flew with Ethiopia on Friday with Trudeau and participates in official events with Trudeau in both Addis Ababa and later in the week in Senegal. Ujiri was one of those present at Trudeau for his first meet-and-greet with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Friday.

Abiy and some of Ethiopia’s most important ministers and diplomats met Trudeau at the airport, where an official welcome ceremony included a guard of honor, a dance performance and a red carpet.

This is Trudeau’s third visit to Africa as Prime Minister, but his first time in Ethiopia. He told Abiy in a short conversation at the airport that he was planning to go to the African Union last year, but that was not possible. Abiy assured him that this time was a better time.

The African Union headquarters are located in Addis Ababa, which has become one of the largest diplomatic cities in the world. Ethiopia is also a fast-growing economy, with GDP per capita rising by 189 percent between 2000 and 2018. Trudeau praised the work of Abiy to implement reforms.

The theme for this year’s summit is Silencing the Guns, while Africa is working on reducing violence and conflicts and promoting economic growth and prosperity. Abiy himself has just won the Nobel Peace Prize, partly for his work to conclude a peace agreement with neighboring Eritrea, which had never been implemented by the United Nations twenty years ago.

Alice Musabende, who is completing her PhD in international relations focused on Africa, said for the African Union that peace and security are the highest priority. Canada has been largely absent from those discussions, she said, while the European Union and Americans are more involved.

“There is a lot of money inside, there are many missions,” she said. “The bulk of the funding comes from the EU, a lot of help comes from the UN but also the United States. The problem is that Canada is nowhere to be found in these discussions.”

Hussen said he feels that Canada has worked well with Africa in the last four years. Hussen, who moved to Canada as a refugee from Somalia, said he visited the continent nine times in his previous position as immigration minister. He pointed to a number of programs to help African immigration, in particular students from Senegal and Morocco, who want to study in Canada.

African students are often refused a visa to study in Canada than students from most other countries. Hussen said the government is adding more visa application centers and introducing new services to help students, and has shortened processing times for applications in many offices.

“We have attracted a record number of students from Africa,” he said.

Trudeau will officially sit down with Abiy Saturday.

Africa has 54 out of 193 votes that will determine the non-permanent seats of the Security Council in June. Canada is in the race against Norway and Ireland for two places at the table, each lasting two years.

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg will also be present at the African Union meeting this weekend. The Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visited the continent in January, including a stop to visit Abiy in Ethiopia.

Trudeau spends three days in Ethiopia and travels to Senegal and Munich, Germany before returning to Canada next week.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 7, 2020.

