OTTAWA –

US President Donald Trump has tapped North Carolina Republican, former diplomat and physician Aldona Z. as the next US ambassador to Canada.

Wos occupies a position that has been vacant since the summer. She is currently Vice Chairman of the Trump Commission on Fellowships in the White House and was previously the US Ambassador to the Republic of Estonia. Earlier in her career she worked as a doctor.

According to BNN Bloomberg, she and her husband Louis DeJoy are fundraisers for the GOP. She is also a member of the Republican National Committee and was previously Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Wos, born in Poland, replaces Kelly Craft, another powerful GOP donor, who has been appointed as US ambassador to the United Nations.

Canada still needs a permanent replacement as an ambassador to the US after David MacNaughton left the diplomatic post in August.

Deputy Ambassador Kirsten Hillman served as Canada’s acting ambassador to the US

.

