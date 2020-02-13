WASHINGTON >> Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s most trusted and longest serving assistants, returns to the White House as his re-election campaign reaches the highest gear.

Hicks will be an adviser to the president, along with presidential son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, according to a person who is familiar with the situation and who spoke on condition of anonymity because the announcement had not yet been made public.

She will not be part of the White House Communications Department, but will work closely with Kushner and White House political director Brian Jack “in a number of strategic areas,” confirmed a White House official.

Hicks is expected to start early next month. Details were worked out on Thursday.

Hicks, who was one of Trump’s original campaign executives of 2016 and moved to Washington after his victory with him, had served as White House communications director before she left in 2018. She moved to California, where she joined the Fox Corporation as an executive vice president and head of communication.

The news comes a week after a newly encouraged Trump was acquitted by the Senate on charges of charges approved by the Democratically controlled House.

Since then, he has erased his records from those whom he considers to be insufficiently loyal, even going back to the time of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections. At the same time, he is trying to surround himself with people he believes to be able to trust.

The news was publicly praised by top officials, including Stephanie Grisham, the White House press secretary, who also serves as the current White House communication director.

“I have been working with Hope for almost six years and can say without hesitation that she is one of the most talented and smart individuals I have come across,” Grisham said in a statement. “She has always impressed me with her calm self-confidence, loyalty and expertise, and I am very happy to welcome Hope back to the White House.”

“No one is more committed to implementing President Trump’s agenda than Hope Hicks,” Kushner added. “We are delighted to have her back in the team.”

Hicks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Known for her loyalty and low public profile, Hicks was part of the small inner circle that crossed the country with Trump aboard his private jet while campaigning for the Republican nomination and then the presidency in 2015 and 2016.

She was often described as someone who was especially agile in reading the president’s moods and helping others navigate his instincts.

Hicks’ return comes as old former personal assistant John McEntee, who was removed in 2018, rejoined the White House to lead the White House presidential personnel. It is an influential posting that coordinates screening and recruitment for thousands of federal government employees.

McEntee started the Trump campaign as a trainee before becoming one of his closest co-workers in the White House, with an office next to the Oval Office. He was expelled two years ago by order of former Chief of Staff John Kelly, before he was recovered two months ago by Trump.

Meanwhile, the conservative Newsmax TV announced on Thursday that Trump’s first press secretary, Sean Spicer, will be organizing a political talk show that will be broadcast during the week at 6 p.m. from Washington. “Spicer & Co.” will debut on March 3.