President Donald Trump claimed that his rally was attended by “40 to 50,000” people on Monday, although the venue holds fewer than 12,000 people.

Trump made the comments when speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday. Trump compared his rally audience to what he expects from a planned visit to India in late February, which Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes “millions” would attend.

“Last night we probably had 40 to 50,000 people, far more than anyone else,” said Trump. “But if we have 50,000 people these days … I won’t feel so good. Because he [Modi] believes we’ll only have 5 to 7 million people from the airport to the new stadium, and you I know it’s the biggest Stadium in the world. “

The Trump Rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, took place in the SNHU Arena with a capacity of up to 11,700 spectators. The amount in an overflow area outside the venue was not large enough to make Trump’s claim of at least 40,000 likely.

Newsweek turned to the Trump campaign to comment, but received no response in time for publication.

Trump was previously accused of artificially inflating the crowd. Trump rallies, which have taken place since the start of his election campaign in 2015 and throughout his presidency, have often been viewed as much larger than the evidence suggests, sometimes even larger than would be possible.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the White House on February 11, 2020.

Mark Wilson / Getty

One of the best known controversial crowds occurred after the President took office on January 20, 2017. He claimed up to 1.5 million people attended an event. Pictures of the event showed a comparatively sparse and scattered crowd that had gathered along the National Mall.

Former White House spokesman Sean Spicer made the unproven allegation that the inauguration was attended by the “greatest crowd ever”. The actual number of visitors was estimated to be between 250,000 and 600,000, an amount much less than when President Barack Obama took office in 2009, which was the largest ever with an estimated 1.8 million viewers.

Although the president may have generously valued the size of his audience, few would deny that his events were able to attract a large crowd. Its potential opponents, who compete for the democratic nomination, usually appeal to a much smaller audience.

Senator Bernie Sanders came closest to Trump in terms of audience size. On the same night as the President’s rally, Sanders held a campaign event in the somewhat smaller Whittemore Center Arena and spoke to 7,500 spectators.

