On Monday, the death toll from the corona virus topped 1,018, with Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warning that recent cases of infected patients who have never visited China may be the “tip of the iceberg” (an estimated 60 cases have been confirmed on a cruise ship docked in Japan, with at least 13 confirmed cases in Arizona, California, Illinois) , Massachusetts, Washington and Wisconsin.) At times like these, a quiet, steady leader is sought who understands the gravity of the situation and makes sure that he is not an alarmist and, above all, appreciates scientific data and the experts the resources they need to address the problem. At least it would be great if the leader had two brain cells to rub against each other. In the US, this is clearly too much in demand at the moment.

After having remained a relative mum on the corona virus so far, Donald Trump told supporters at a meeting in New Hampshire on Monday evening that the virus will disappear by April, claiming that when temperatures rise, “the virus” will “miraculously” disappear. Not surprisingly, he did not offer a scientific or medical explanation to support his theory. Nor was that the first time he would let the theory float; earlier in the day, during a meeting with the governors of the country, the president, a well-known germaphobe, predicted that the whole thing would be wrapped around Easter by divine weather intervention. “The virus we’re talking about, many people think it’s going to disappear in April, with the heat coming in while the heat comes in, usually disappearing in April,” he said. Referring to the United States, he added: “We are, however, in excellent shape. We have 12 cases, 11 cases, and many of them are now in good condition.”

Where did Trump get his prognosis? Although facts directly from his ass is something of this guy, in this case his information apparently comes from the Chinese president Xi Jinping, whose government, thanks to the early handling of the epidemic, made it possible to spread it, because the party gave priority to secrecy rather than facing the crisis directly. “I talked to President Xi two nights ago,” Trump said. “He feels very confident. He feels that again, as I said, by April or in the month of April, the heat generally kills this type of virus. So that would be fine. “

Although Xi may feel “very certain” that the virus will have run its course in April, not everyone is as willing as Trump to believe his word:

