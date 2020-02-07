Advertisement

President Trump said Thursday that the U.S. has carried out a counter-terrorism operation in Yemen that killed Qassim al-Rimi, an al-Qaeda leader who was responsible for last year’s deadly shots at Naval Air Station Pensacola had taken over. During the shootout, a Saudi flight apprentice killed three American seafarers.

Al-Rimi is the founder of al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula. The subsidiary has long been considered the most dangerous branch of the global network as it tries to launch attacks on the US mainland. Mr Trump said the U.S. and its allies were safer because of his death.

“We will continue to protect the American people by tracking down and eliminating terrorists who want to harm us,” Trump said.

While confirming reports that al-Rimi had been killed, Mr. Trump did not say when the US operation was carried out and gave no details of how it was carried out.

Al-Rimi had said in an 18-minute video that his group was responsible for the December 6 shots at the base. He called the shooter, the Saudi Air Force officer Mohammed Alshamrani, a “brave knight” and a “hero”. The gunman opened fire in a base classroom, killing three people and wounding two Sheriff MPs before one of the MPs killed him. Eight others were also injured.

The shootout focused public attention on the presence of foreign students in American military training programs and revealed shortcomings in the screening of cadets. In January, the United States sent 21 Saudi military students home, saying that the trainees had shown jihadistic or anti-American sentiments on social media sites, or had “contact with child pornography”, including in Internet chat rooms.

The Trump announcement confirmed earlier evidence that al-Rimi had been killed. At the end of January, a suspected US drone attack destroyed a building that housed al-Qaida fighters in eastern Yemen. In addition, on February 1, Mr. Trump retweeted several other tweets and media reports that appeared to be confirmation that the strike had killed al-Rimi.

