US President Donald Trump defended the resignation of Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman of the National Security Council on Saturday.

The president complained about reporting on the dismissal in a tweet and said that reporting was done “as if I would only think how great he was. I actually don’t know him, I never talked to him or met him (I don’t know) “Believe it!). “

On Friday, Trump dismissed two major witnesses of indictment, in which Vindman, Ukraine’s top expert on the council, and the US ambassador to Gordon Sondland were fired from the European Union. A Trump adviser told CNN that the resignation of the major witness witnesses was meant to send a message saying that cleaning up against the president would not be tolerated.

Fake News @CNN & MSDNC keep talking about ‘Lt. Col. ‘Vindman as if I would only think how wonderful he was. I actually don’t know him, I never talked to him or met him (I don’t think so!), But he was very disobedient, reported the content of my “perfect” calls wrong, & …

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 8 February 2020

Trump claimed on Saturday that Vindman incorrectly reported the contents of my ‘perfect’ calls, which were close to Vindman. Vindman reported concerns about Trump’s call on July 25 with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to other officials of the National Security Council.

The president also attacked Vindman’s work and claimed that he had received a “horrible” report from his superior that he had problems with judgment and leaking information. Tim Morrison, then the head of Vindman and former adviser to Russia and Europe in the National Security Council, questioned Vindman’s judgment during the November congress testimony. He testified that he had been warned of Vindman’s judgment when he took over the position and claimed that Vindman did not keep him informed.

Vindman defended himself during his testimony and said he reported his concerns about the July 25 telephone call as instructed. He also brought a review of his former boss, then White House Russia adviser Fiona Hill, who praised his achievements, to refute the Morrison issue.

Morrison had testified that it was Hill, alongside others who warned him of Vindman’s judgment.

…. received a terrible report from his superior, the man to whom he reported, who publicly stated that Vindman had problems with judgment, adhered to the command structure and leaked information. In other words, “OFF”.

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 8 February 2020

When she testified two days after Morrison’s testimony as part of the investigation of charges, Hill clarified the conversation she had with Morrison about Vindman. Hill said she sought to convey a specific concern about the transition from Vindman to a more political role and not to express a general concern about his overall judgment.

“I was worried that if, for example, Colonel Vindman decided to leave the army, he might not be so fit for something that would be much more political,” Hill testified. “I didn’t feel that he had the political antenna to tackle anything that went astray in domestic politics. Not everyone is fit for that. That in no way means that I questioned his overall judgment, nor in any way his substantive expertise. “

Vindman’s lawyer criticized Trump’s Saturday tweets and said the comments are “clearly false.”

“The President made a series of clearly false statements this morning regarding Lieutenant Colonel Vindman; they contradict the clear workforce and the complete deposition report that the president is well aware of. While the most powerful man in the world continues his campaign of intimidation, while too much remains entrusted with political office, Lieutenant Colonel Vindman continues his service to our country as a decorated, active duty member of our army, “said lawyer Pressman in a statement to CNN.

Vindman’s departure

Vindman, a decorated veteran born in Ukraine, was escorted out of the White House by security and said that, according to Pressman, his services were no longer needed.

Pressman said in a statement that it is clear that his client was fired for witnessing in the impeachment probe.

“There is no doubt in the mind of an American why this man’s work is over, why this country now employs one less soldier at the White House,” Pressman said. “LTC Vindman was asked to leave to tell the truth. His honor, his dedication to justice, frightened the powerful.”

He added, “The truth is not biased. If we allow truthful voices to be silenced, if we ignore their warnings, there is ultimately no one left to warn us.”

The twin brother of Alexander Vindman, Lieutenant Colonel Yevgeny Vindman, a lawyer of the National Security Council, was also fired, “suddenly and without explanation, despite more than two decades of loyal service to this country,” Pressman said. He was walked from the White House grounds next to his brother.

Yevgeny Vindman never witnessed or spoke publicly about the saga in Ukraine. “He deeply regrets that he cannot continue his service at the White House,” Pressman said in a statement.

