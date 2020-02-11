Advertisement

One of the Trump administration’s most unusual – and controversial – recent ideas is not about immigration or foreign policy, but about a topic that few Americans worry about: the design of federal buildings. According to reports, the president draws up an implementation decision that favors the “classic architectural style” for major federal construction projects.

The president appears to be responding to concerns from activists complaining about the spread of dehumanization of modern designs and calling for a return to architecture that upholds the ideals of the nation’s foundation. The proposal understandably triggered a violent recoil from the architectural community.

Advertisement

The American Institute of Architects noted that “architecture should be designed for the specific communities it serves,” and said that architects “are committed to recognizing our past and reflecting our future progress.” In other words, building design should not imported from the White House, nor should it be frozen in time.

We agree. There are many examples of good and bad architectures of all kinds. Yes, some contemporary buildings are bulky monstrosities, but others are delightful. All you have to do is wander around Washington, DC to find neoclassical gems – and pillared boxes that seem better suited to the Roman Empire.

This leads to misuse of executive orders. The design of federal buildings has been based on a set of principles for 50 years that require dignified buildings that represent the “stability of the American government” but warn against an official style. The style guidelines should not change, depending on the taste of the presidents. This is a diverse, self-governing nation that embodies different tastes and perspectives.

We are pleased that both sides recognize the importance of building planning. Indeed, federal buildings have something important to say about the nature of government and society. These huge brutalist structures from the Soviet era, for example, should be intimidating given the totalitarian nature of the government.

However, we prefer fewer federal buildings in general and cheaper approaches to building them. In a free society, the skyline should be dominated by private structures. It shouldn’t matter to our democratic self-esteem whether federal buildings look like the White House or the Bauhaus.

Advertisement