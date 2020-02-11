Advertisement

President Donald Trump tells a distorted story when he boasts of workers whose personal pensions were almost twice as high under his administration. Profits on the entire stock market are only half of what he indicated.

Trump made the allegation at his rally in New Hampshire on Monday, where he also attempted to win the defeat by hitting the impeachment vote he actually lost.

TRUMP on employee investment of 401 (k): “90% increase, 104% increase. Is someone bad with the 401 (k)? … don’t put your hand up, I don’t believe you. In the 401 (k) they have increased by 90%, 95%. “

THE FACTS: This is misleading at best.

According to the Employee Benefits Research Institute, there have been 401 (k) increases of 100% or more since 2017, but according to the Employee Benefits Research Institute these were predominantly for employees with less than four years of gainful employment. The increases are great for young and younger employees, as they generally start with little savings. Some of the profits come from workers who put money aside from their own paychecks and employers’ contributions, not just from market returns.

In these circumstances, it is not noticeable that an account worth $ 1,000,000 doubles in a year, for example when a young worker and possibly the employer deposits it.

Older workers who have been in the business for more than 20 years saw growth of around 50% in the three years after retirement thanks to salary payments and market gains.

In addition, the S&P 500 – the broadest metric in the U.S. equity market – rose 47.6% from Trump’s inauguration to close of trading on Monday.

Approximately 401 (k) averages are problematic for Trump’s claims to create wealth because many workers lack the savings for comfortable retirement. The average account balance in 2018 was $ 22,217 in 401 (k) and similar plans for which the investment giant Vanguard was the record holder. This is a decrease of $ 26,331 in 2017.

