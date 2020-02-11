Advertisement

President Donald Trump repeatedly encouraged his supporters in New Hampshire to cross party lines at a rally on Monday evening and vote for the “weakest” candidate in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.

Trump appeared at his first rally since he was acquitted from the Senate on Wednesday. At least twice, he campaigned for a “party raid”, the process of sabotaging an opposing political party, by voting for an appropriately “weak” candidate in their primary election.

“You have crossovers in the primaries, don’t you? I hear that many Republicans will vote tomorrow for the weakest possible Democratic candidate,” Trump told the crowd. “Does that make sense? My only problem is that I’m trying to figure out who the weakest candidate is. I think they’re all weak.”

Trump later went back to the topic at the rally, suggesting that the crowd choose who they thought was the weakest candidate.

“If you want to vote for a weak candidate tomorrow, pick one,” said Trump. “Pick the weakest you think. I don’t know who it is.”

Although party raids can be technically legal, registered Republicans in New Hampshire cannot simply vote and vote in the Democratic area code, which is open only to registered Democrats and unaffiliated voters.

In some states, voters can choose which primary school they want to vote in, even if that doesn’t apply to the party with which they’re registered. In many states where primary voters are required to register, voters may be able to change primary voters’ registrations and switch back before the general election.

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire on February 10, 2020.

Drew Angerer / Getty

At the rally, the president also came across the chaotic democratic caucus in Iowa, the results of which are still controversial. Pete Buttigieg narrowly leads Senator Bernie Sanders, while Sanders leads the referendum. Both candidates declared victory.

Trump suggested that the Democratic Party try to take Sanders’ nomination, which he claimed when Sanders took second place behind former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016.

“Does anyone know who won Iowa? Flip a coin,” Trump said. “Actually, I think they’re trying to take it from Bernie again. I think Bernie finished second, can you believe it? You’re doing it again, Bernie, they’re doing it again.”

The campaign freeze coincided with the New Hampshire area code the following day. Republican competition is not expected to be competitive. Sanders led the polls in the democratic area code starting Monday evening, closely followed by Buttigieg.

While the rally crowd was unlikely to vote against him in November, Trump warned that if he lost the election, Democrats would “take away” weapons and wealth.

The president also insisted that the Republicans attempt to “save” health care, while Democrats’ universal health care proposals, including the “Medicare for all” plan signed by Sanders, really tried to eliminate them.

“We are saving your health care as these socialist democrats try to take your health care away,” Trump said.

Newsweek contacted the White House but did not receive a response in time for publication.

