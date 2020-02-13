President Donald Trump has shown no signs of remorse for his impeachment and Congress impeachment impeachment – and his acquittal last week has made him untouchable, according to the White House aide.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the president was encouraged to attack his critics and defend his allies, even those convicted of multiple crimes, like Roger Stone.

The Post quoted nameless advisers and allies who said the president is “reaching the point where he feels untouchable,” backed by a compliant Republican party and his loyal voters base. Trump has also reportedly created an “enemy list” of those who crossed him during the impeachment campaign.

A former senior official said adjutants tried to contain the president’s most antagonistic instincts, only to learn, “I have the right to say what I want.”

The official added, “He knows exactly what he’s doing … He knows he has more power than anyone else in the government – and if he tweets, everyone has to listen to him.”

Trump came under fire this week for interfering in the conviction of former aide and longtime GOP agent Roger Stone, who was convicted of multiple crimes as part of special adviser Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 elections.

The federal prosecutor filed a verdict on Monday, arguing that Stone should be jailed for seven to nine years, which prompted Trump to reject the proposal as “terrible” and “judicial error.”

The Justice Department then said it would shorten the length of the sentence requested, after which the four prosecutors involved resigned in protest.

Trump praised Attorney General Bill Barr for backtracking the sentence, and also attacked presiding judge Amy Berman, who also detained former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, and demanded that several of his critics be detained for unproven crimes.

Former campaign president Steve Bannon told the post that the president is “crazy and he should be crazy”.

Bannon, who left the White House in 2017 under a cloud but remains a supporter of Trump and his nationalist policies, added: “Now he knows how to use the full power of the presidency. The pearl matchers are getting used to it better. “

Democratic lawmakers have called for an investigation into Trump’s influence in convicting Stone.

House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that the president “interfered politically in Roger Stone’s conviction,” described the DOJ’s apparent approval as “outrageous,” and warned that the decision “deeply harmed the rule of law.” “.

On Tuesday, the president denied asking the DOJ to reduce Stone’s proposed sentence. However, he also told reporters that he had “the absolute right” if he wanted to.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the White House Oval Office on February 12, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images / Getty