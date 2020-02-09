Advertisement

Univision news anchor Jorge Ramos says President Donald Trump has convinced Mexico to become the border wall.

Under the heading “Trump Got His Wish. Mexico is now the wall, ”Ramos wrote in the February 7 New York Times:

Mexico has practically developed into an expansion of Mr. Trump’s immigration police beyond American territory. And this is the case on several fronts: on the southern border with Guatemala, they prevent Central American migrants from coming to Mexico. On the north side, they block entry into the United States. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s decision, also known as the AMLA, to take this approach is wrong. He should let migrants continue their journey north.

Ramos’ admission is a surprising defeat for a migration-promoting, Mexican-born cheerleader.

Ramos has loudly denounced and ridiculed Trump since 2015 – and Trump has aggressively pushed himself back. For example, in August 2015, Trump threw Ramos out of a press conference.

Ramos ‘NYT statement also undermines his progressive colleagues’ ridicule, claiming that Trump would never get Mexico to pay for its wall. When Trump announced his candidacy in 2015, Trump said:

I would build a big wall. And nobody builds walls better than me, believe me. And I build them very cheaply. I’m going to build a big wall on our southern border and Mexico has to pay for that wall.

Trump’s concrete and metal fence is funded by U.S. taxpayers. However, Mexico pays for its security forces to prevent many Latino migrants from approaching Trump’s border wall.

In addition, Ramos Donald Trump recognizes the border wall of the Mexican security forces:

Everything changed because of Donald Trump. In mid-2019, several Central American caravans drove through Mexico. The president, who compared her to an invasion, warned Mexico that something should be done to stop it and that if it did not, he would impose tariffs on all Mexican imports.

Despite what Ramos said, Mexican citizens also deserve some recognition for supporting anti-migration policies. Ramos said:

I am therefore amazed at the indifference of so many Mexicans to the abuse of the National Guard and the malicious attacks on social media against Central Americans. These xenophobic statements remind me of those I’ve heard here in the United States for decades, and the horrific abuse of Mexican immigrants in recent years. Such abuses should not be forgotten or used to justify similar treatment for migrants in Mexico.

In front of the border wall, Trump also built a wall of asylum reforms that extends several hundred miles south to Central America.

The reforms will allow US officials to return Central American migrants to Guatemala before receiving asylum hearings from US judges. The return policy means that US officials do not have to fire migrants to the United States – which means that migrants know they are unable to earn US dollars to repay their smuggling debts to the cartels.

Trump’s legal wall is not complete. So far, he has not developed a mechanism that would allow economic migrants from India and Africa to return easily.

Its border wall is also in default – but should reach 500 miles in early 2021.

Trump’s network of border patrols reduces the influx of foreign workers into the U.S. economy, helping to raise wages for Americans.

An incredible moment from the campaign path. A swing voter asks Bernie whether the donor class has forced him to join the mass immigration of low wages. She says that she is below the poverty line and that his open border agenda will only make her poorer. https://t.co/GOvd6BW6Km

– John Binder (@JxhnBinder) February 7, 2020

But Ramos hasn’t given up hope that millions of migrants will find their way past Trump to the United States so that they can watch his Spanish-language TV shows:

What should Mexico do with migrants from Central America? Just let them go and protect them instead of suppressing them. They are fleeing extreme poverty and gang violence. Your only hope is to get to the United States. The Trump administration, not the López-Obrador administration, should receive them and decide whether to grant them political asylum.

Donald Trump postpones the deadline for the border wall to 2021: “… in a very short time. We will have to travel well over 500 miles early next year. ‘

But … Trump also built a lot of paperwork all the way to Central America. Http://t.co/F3HkyGOxK1

– Neil Munro (@NeilMunroDC), February 5, 2020

