Maxine Waters’ (D-CA) representative on MSNBC on Sunday accused President Donald Trump of “having no respect for people with color”.

Waters reacted to the dismissal of Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman and US Ambassador Gordon Sondland to the European Union: “This president defined himself a long time ago. I’m not surprised what he would do. He has no respect for his colleagues, no respect for the constitution, no respect for people with skin color, and so dismissal is typical of what this president is about. He basically told us what he’s capable of. And that’s not all. Do you think that’s something? Watch what he will continue to do. We have a dishonorable President who is unable to be the President of the United States, who represents and cares for all people and the security of this country. And so it’s our turn. We are ready for this president and actions like this and others that will take place, and his campaign will help make him even more ridiculous. So I’m not surprised. It’s almost like I want to say I told you. “

She added, “I’m also worried that he’s going to be even more fissile than he is. He said, and he warned us that if he wasn’t elected, there would be a racial uprising. I mean, he’s basically in said so many words, so this is a bad, bad act of leadership that he has already done and where he predicts that everything he does will make people turn on each other and it would be a racial struggle if he did it doesn’t – what more do we want from this president? Yes, he went through impeachment. We accused him in house. The Senate had no nerve, no courage, no responsibility as patriots to do what was done and didn’t have to support this president. And now they’re talking about it. Are you asking him not to fire Vindman and Sondland? Give me a break. “

