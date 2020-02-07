Advertisement

After talking to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, President Donald Trump said he was confident that China would be transparent about how to deal with the new corona virus outbreak.

China’s reluctance to provide information during the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak in 2002 and 2003 this time raised concerns about transparency. However, the country has received only praise from the World Health Organization (WHO) for its response to the virus, which infected more than 28,000 people in 25 countries and killed 565 people.

Health officials have reported 12 confirmed cases of the virus in the United States, and all but two of the cases affect people who recently traveled to China. The two people, who were infected by another person, fell ill after their spouse returned from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Early Friday morning, Trump tweeted that he had had a “long and very good conversation” with Xi. The president said that Xi believes that China is “doing very well” and that the Chinese leader “strong, sharp, and powerful in counter-attack leadership” would succeed.

“There is a lot of discipline in China because President Xi is emphatically leading a very successful operation. We work closely with China to help!” Trump closed in his tweet.

A few hours after Trump’s conversation with Xi, ABC News correspondent Karen Travers tweeted about the White House that she asked Trump if he was concerned that China would “cover up the full extent of the corona virus.” According to Travers, Trump replied that he was not worried, adding that “China is working hard on a” difficult situation “.

NEW – I asked Pres Trump if he is concerned that China is hiding the full extent of the corona virus

He said no.

â € œChina works hard.â € He said he talked well to Xi last night, calling it â € œhard situationâ €

Concerned about the impact on the global economy?

“I think China will do a good job.”

– Karen Travers (@karentravers) February 7, 2020

Dr. Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergency Program, told reporters at a press conference that there were no problems making China transparent. As someone who was directly involved in the SARS epidemic, he found no similarity between China’s past and present behavior.

However, WHO’s support for the response has not stopped criticizing state and local officials near Wuhan. Amid growing backlash, Wuhan Mayor Zhou Xianwang admitted that the information was not released “on time” due to central government procedures. He offered to resign if it was deemed necessary.

President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping leave an event of business leaders in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 9, 2017. On February 7, Trump said he was not concerned that China was transparent about how to deal with the new outbreak of the corona virus.

Before the first cases were identified in December, the virus had not been discovered in humans and health authorities are still compiling the full picture of the virus. Questions about the source and spreading ability of the virus remain open. As researchers continue to study the virus, the international community has taken steps to curb its spread.

Chinese officials have since blocked several cities in Hubei Province, including Wuhan, to contain the virus. On January 31, Trump signed a presidential statement that restricted entry to the United States. With a few exceptions, foreigners who had traveled to China within 14 days of their arrival in America were denied entry.

American citizens and permanent residents who visited Hubei Province during the same period would have to be quarantined. Those who have visited other parts of mainland China may be forced to quarantine themselves.

Despite the introduction of travel restrictions and quarantines, US officials claim the risk to the public is low and have urged people not to panic.

