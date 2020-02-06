Advertisement

By Jonathan Lemire, Zeke Miller and Jill Colvin

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump triumphantly held copies of two newspapers labeled “ACQUITTED!” High when he took the stage at the National Prayer Breakfast one day after avoiding becoming the first president ever removed from office by the Senate.

Trump appeared in good spirits on Thursday at the annual Washington event, which included Parliament Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who led the impeachment charge against the Republican president.

With the hammer that bounces off to end the impeachment drama, Trump is racing ahead in his re-election campaign with a united Republican party. And he encourages himself to calm the polls and the chaos in the democratic race to replace him.

Republican senators largely voted in step to acquit Trump, relying on a variety of reasons to keep him in office: he is guilty, but his conduct was not punishable. his phone call to the Ukrainian president in July was a “perfect call”; An election will take place in 10 months and it is up to the voters to decide their fate.

There was one overarching message for Trump to get from his acquittal: Even in times of greatest political danger, it is his Republican Party.

Trump avoided talking about impeachment in his speech on the state of the Union on Tuesday evening. The next day, he wanted to use the impeachment procedure as a collective call for 2020.

Trump tweeted after the Senate vote that he would provide his acquittal with a statement on Thursday afternoon to “discuss our country’s VICTORY!” The President’s supporters were invited to join him in the Ostraum.

The president and his allies sent dizzy tweets to pin his accusers and democrats. In his first message, after the trial was completed, Trump posted an animated video titled Time magazine to suggest that he would stay in 4EVA.

At the prayer breakfast, Pelosi, who tore up the text of Trump’s State of the Union address after his speech, made a brief comment. Trump didn’t recognize her.

The Democrats gave Trump good news. The Iowa Gatherings, the nation’s first nomination competition, were messed up by a mishap. This robbed each candidate of a clear victory and allowed Trump to call the Democrats incompetent and corrupt.

Trump’s close relationship with the GOP establishment has been a consistent theme in his political life in recent years and he has repeatedly tested the party’s values.

Still, most Republicans reluctantly clung to him through the revelations of the “Access Hollywood” band, where he boasted of sexual assault on women, and through Charlottesville, where he was white chief during a racist clash in the university town of Virginia defended. and Helsinki, where he sided with Russia’s Vladimir Putin for interference by US intelligence agencies in the 2016 Moscow elections.

Now they give him the victory he has been waiting for and give him their fate like never before.

During the impeachment process, Trump was satisfied that Republican senators, many of whom disagreed with his long-term candidacy and were still firing him privately, defended him with an overwhelming majority, defying conventions, traditions, and public opinion polls.

While Trump is one of the least popular presidents in modern history, he has retained widespread support among Republicans, with 83% of his work approved in a poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center in January.

The GOP senators were guided by the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, to whom Trump maintains a respectful, if not particularly close, relationship, and blocked new witnesses and documents in the process. The final vote on Wednesday was no different: only one Republican, Utah’s Senator Mitt Romney, a longtime Trump critic, voted for the dismissal.

Romney seemed to anticipate retaliation and told Fox News: “I have broad shoulders to face the consequences.”

With the impeachment proceedings behind him, Trump loses a reliable foil. But he will soon be replaced by a general election opponent.

The president told confidants during the trial that he was impressed not only by the robust defense of his lawyers, but also by the television interviews that GOP senators had offered outside the chamber, according to three White House advisers and Republicans near the West wing authorized to discuss private conversations and spoke on condition of anonymity.

He complained to the advisers about the loyalty he was shown and predicted that the demonstration of power in the November elections was a good sign of party enthusiasm.

“I have never seen the Republican Party as strong and consistent as now. Thank you! Trump tweeted during the process.

Trump has benefited from a new class of Republicans in Congress who have proven to be more party-oriented than their predecessors. Party members also know that Trump is triggering retaliation for those who attack him. With all of Trump’s talk about how Democrats stick together, he’s got the Republicans in his hand.

“As I said, we have never had a president who is as vengeful and evil as he is and who frightens many people,” said Chuck Schumer, chairman of the Senate Minority, last week.

Trump’s high profile approval within his own party acted as a deterrent and prevented almost all Republicans from breaking their ranks. The fear of the GOP senators was not only palpable whether they were the target of an angry tweet, but also whether it was a Trump-backed main opponent or an uprising among strong Republican supporters.

Trump is still personally impeached and is betting that he can sell his acquittal to the American people as a justification, activate his followers, and even appease his skeptics in the middle. The Democrats are left with the more difficult task of explaining the details of the Ukraine case to the American people, and the White House believes that Trump’s less complicated message will prevail.

