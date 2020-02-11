Advertisement

Donald Trump, encouraged by his charge of release last week, his action against so-called sanctuary cities and states seems to be escalating. Attorney General William Barr announced on Monday that the Justice Department is suing New Jersey, as well as a Washington state district, for its refusal to cooperate fully in immigration and customs enforcement – one of the agencies at the center of enforcing the hardline immigration agenda from the president. Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security – which oversees ICE and Customs and Border Protection – seems to consider ways to “take revenge” on liberal states that have limited their assistance to the federal government regarding immigration, according to a memo obtained by Buzzfeed News on Monday.

Taken individually, the actions are disturbing by a president testing the limits of his power. All in all, however, they are the hallmark of a president who feels free and not only tries to force his draconian agenda, but also to punish those who refuse to agree. The trump card of the post-acquittal of Trump was seen during the unexpected victory round of the Eastern Chamber last week and during his unconditional firing of two witnesses (and one of their brothers). But Trump also went to wannabe-strongman last week when his government announced a new DHS directive punishing New York for allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses without disclosing their personal information to the federal government. “Because they have taken these measures … New York residents are no longer eligible to enroll” in programs such as Global Entry, which speeds up the waiting times of travelers when returning to the United States from abroad, observing DHS secretary Chad Wolf told Tucker Carlson last week.

But such small bullying only seems to be the tip of the iceberg. According to Barr, the New Jersey government is suing for a law restricting the information that local law enforcement agencies provide to ICE on undocumented immigrants living in the state, and King County in Washington for an order to prevent its airport from being used for deportations. “In various jurisdictions, so-called progressive politicians are endangering the safety of the public by putting the interests of criminal aliens above those of law-abiding citizens,” Barr said Monday in a speech to the National Sheriffs Association. “This is neither legal nor wise.”

Advertisement

This is not the first time that the administration has bent this specific muscle. Barr filed a similar lawsuit against California last month for a law prohibiting detention centers for immigrants prior to the acquittal of Trump. But the latest movements come in the midst of a flurry of activity within the administration after being held for months on charges. According to the memo obtained by Buzzfeed News – January 27, when the end of the Trump trial was approaching – the administration weighed “the use of” friendly “states to collect discreet information for federal immigration authorities that would otherwise be inaccessible to the law , “essentially circumvent the laws of states that limit their cooperation with the government. “The plans also include retaliatory measures against states that restrict access to archives, such as closing DHS offices there, refusing to accept their state identification, reducing TSA PreCheck services and possibly summoning driver’s licenses issued to undocumented immigrants,” Buzzfeed reported .

It is unclear whether one of the measures has been quietly implemented, or whether they are still being considered. But the proposals can be a prelude to what’s under another year – or another five! – comes to power from Trump. He has never been embarrassed to go out of his way to get his way, especially when it comes to immigration policy or to take minor revenge on his enemies. Now that his party has given him permission to embrace his inner autocrat, those ugly tendencies can increasingly occur and manifest themselves in policy.

More great stories from Vanity Fair

– Is the investigation of the DOJs Hillary Clinton a failure?

– Do the Russians really have information about Mitch McConnell?

– The mystery of the Trump chaos trade, edition Iran / Mar-a-Lago

– Why Trump has a huge advantage over Dems with voters with little information

– The Obamoguls: propelled by still strong political hope, Barack and Michelle have gone multiplatform

– New evidence suggests troubling schedule by Trump’s Ukrainian agents against Marie Yovanovitch

– From the archive: The Death and Mysteries in Geneva by Edouard Stern

Looking for more? Sign up for our daily Hive newsletter and never miss a story.

.

Advertisement