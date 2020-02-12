Environmental experts have criticized the Trump administration’s proposed federal budget for the 2021 financial year and stated that it could “virtually eliminate” the climate programs monitored by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

For the fourth year in a row, the government has proposed cutting funding for the EPA (in this case by 26 percent), while abolishing programs to improve water quality, reduce pollution, protect drinking water, and promote safe use According to the Environmental Protection Network (EPN) – a non-partisan organization, of which members are former EPA officials – of pesticides and toxic substances and the cleaning of contaminated land.

Mustafa Ali, a EPN member and former EPA senior advisor on environmental justice and community revitalization, said if the latest budget proposals for the agency – not even mentioning the words “climate change” – were approved by Congress, the impact would be “devastating.”

“If (the budget) got ahead in the form it is currently in, it is simply amazing what additional damage it will do, since it takes advantage of the majority of all programs within the EPA that even affect climate change and its impacts that happens from the climate emergency, “Ali told Newsweek.

According to the EPN, the proposed budget is to cut funding for around 50 EPA environmental programs. This includes the EnergyStar program, which enables companies and individuals to save money and protect the environment by achieving greater energy efficiency and thus reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“It is an important program for me because it actually connects people to the environment, even if they don’t necessarily think about it immediately,” said Ali. “It’s an important way to help people connect at a basic level.”

The government is also seeking to cut funding for programs aimed at protecting and restoring some of the country’s major waters, such as San Francisco Bay, Long Island Sound and the Gulf of Mexico.

In particular, some of the proposed budget cuts target programs to protect low-income, minority, and indigenous communities that are particularly vulnerable to environmental damage such as polluted air, water, and land.

For example, the budget includes 71 percent cuts in the environmental justice program, which helps address environmental impacts on vulnerable communities. In the meantime, the budget is expected to reduce funding for the EPA’s Superfund program, which was set up to clean up the country’s worst hazardous waste sites.

In addition, the budget includes cuts of 94 percent for two programs that support basic drinking and sanitation infrastructure, such as flushing toilets and running water, for poor, remote Alaskan rural villages and low-income communities along the U.S.-Mexico border Those who are disproportionately lack these types of services.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, DC on February 11, 2020.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

“The (budget) does even more harm to our most vulnerable communities – color communities, low-income communities, and indigenous communities – because it not only limits significant resources on the climate side, but also limits work on the environmental justice side,” said Ali , “So it’s really a double strike for vulnerable communities.”

“The majority of fossil fuel plants are in color communities, so they are affected by emerging pollution. However, this pollution also warms our oceans and planets. So if you cut these programs, and we allow additional pollution of the atmosphere. These are the communities that are affected first and worse, though this affects everyone. “

According to EPN, Trump’s budget cuts $ 219 million (43 percent) from EPA funding for scientific research, which could affect the agency’s ability to protect the health of American citizens and the environment.

“In addition to proposing to cut funding for EPA science, the agency waged a virtual war against science, replacing independent scientists with energy industry staff on science review boards, ignoring scientific insights when designing rules, and even proposing a rule who has to ignore the EPA’s reliable scientific evidence, evidence of rule-making, “EPN spokeswoman Caren Kagan Evans told Newsweek.

The EPN says that the proposed cuts in scientific research will be felt particularly at state and local levels. In fact, the administration has proposed a 44 percent cut in funding to help states implement their own environmental programs.

“The reality is on the ground, whether at the state or local level. Here we really need to help people to make positive changes,” said Ali. “But there isn’t one thing that cuts them that is more important than the other because it’s really a holistic kind of opportunity. And that’s exactly what many of these things are, they are ways for us to do the right thing.” Thing.”

“I have never seen a government that was so short-sighted and actually put the country and the planet at risk,” he said. “The choices they make will take generations for generations to improve, and unfortunately we don’t have that much time.”

Ali stressed that the worst effects of climate change in the future would be felt by the vulnerable communities who are at risk from the recent budget.

“For vulnerable communities that have the fewest resources and can’t just get up to move when storms or fires and other things happen – put the crosshairs directly on them,” he said.

While Congress previously rejected the President’s attempts to cut funding for the EPA – whose budget has not decreased since he was in office – and is likely to do so again, Ali says the government’s signs are worrying.

“We have been fortunate in recent years that people have pushed back against the President and his budget regarding the EPA. But in this atmosphere you never know what people will do. And unfortunately we can not weaken any of these initiatives “, he said.

The Environmental Protection Agency was asked to comment.