House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said during her weekly press conference on Wednesday that President Trump had looked “a little sedated” in speeches about the state of the Union in the past two years.

The spokeswoman told reporters at her weekly press conference that she felt “liberated,” and said that she “expressed courtesy” and “showed respect for President Trump”.

“I stood by his friendship to welcome him to the People’s House as President of the United States,” she said, adding that it was “also an act of kindness” because Trump looked “a little calmer”. “

“It was also an act of kindness because it looked a little sedated to me,” she said as she shook both hands in the air. “He looked like that last year too.”

“But he didn’t want to shake hands with me, that was – it didn’t mean anything to me. It had nothing to do with my tearing up – it came much later,” she said, describing her status as a “speed reader” and telling reporters that she was read ahead and saw the “compilation of lies” in the speech.

“There has to be something that makes it clear to the American people that this is not the truth,” Pelosi said. “He tore up the truth in his speech. He tore up the constitution in his behavior, I tore up his “state of mind” address. “

