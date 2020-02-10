Advertisement

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. >> President Donald Trump traveled to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Monday to pay tribute to two American soldiers who died in Afghanistan on Saturday when a soldier in an Afghan army uniform opened fire with a machine gun.

The Department of Defense identified the dead American soldiers as Sgt. Javier Jaguar Gutierrez, 28; and Sgt. Antonio Rey Rodriguez, 28. Six other American soldiers were wounded in the attack.

Trump greeted and vice-president Mike Pence put his hand to his heart, while transfer cases with the remains were carried out from a military C-17 aircraft and transferred to a transport vehicle.

While Trump and Pence were standing on the asphalt in a falling fog, a woman among the mourners broke free of efforts to stop her and ran to the plane. She threw herself on the slope, crying and screaming, while mourning and an official tried to stop her. She moaned as the doors of the transport vehicle closed.

Trump and Pence, who had traveled from a meeting in New Hampshire, also met the families before participating in what is known in the army as a “worthy transfer.”

National security adviser Robert O’Brien told reporters traveling with Trump aboard Air Force One that the president had early completed a re-election campaign in New Hampshire so that he could be with the families. O’Brien described moments as “probably the most difficult thing he does as a president,” along with visiting wounded soldiers at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

“These are terrible sacrifices for the families. And these guys are heroes, they are real warriors and have done great things for the American people, “O’Brien said.” These are difficult times. It’s hard for the president, but he thinks it’s important to be there for the families and to recognize them. “

Gutierrez was born in Jacksonville, North Carolina. He had also served in Iraq. Rodriguez was born in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He bet eight times in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, which started in 2015. Both men were posthumously promoted to sergeant first class and awarded the Bronze Star Medal and Purple Heart.

Six US employees have been murdered in Afghanistan since early 2020, including Saturday’s victims. Last year 20 American service personnel died in battle and there were two non-combat deaths.

The incident came when Washington tried to end the war in Afghanistan.

Washington’s envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, has met with representatives of the Taliban in Qatar in the Middle East in recent weeks. He is looking for an agreement to reduce hostilities to have a peace agreement signed that would open negotiations between Afghans on both sides of the conflict.

At his State of the Union address last Tuesday, Trump referred to the peace talks and said that American soldiers were not meant to serve as “law enforcement agencies” for other nations.

