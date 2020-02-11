Advertisement

Dover Air Force Base, Delaware – President Trump traveled here on Monday to pay tribute to two U.S. soldiers who were killed in Afghanistan on Saturday when an Afghan army soldier with a machine gun opened fire.

The Department of Defense identified the dead American soldiers as Sgt. Javier Jaguar Gutierrez, 28, and Sgt. Antonio Rey Rodriguez, also 28. Six other American soldiers were wounded in the attack.

Mr. Trump saluted and Vice President Mike Pence put his hand over his heart when transfer cases containing the remains were removed from an airplane and transferred to a transport vehicle.

President Trump greets and Vice President Pence hands his heart over at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware on February 10, 2020, with a dignified transfer of remains of two U.S. soldiers killed in Afghanistan two days earlier: Sgt.Javier Jaguar Gutierrez, 28, and Sgt.Antonio Rey Rodriguez, also 28.

JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS

When the President and Pence stood on the tarmac in the falling fog, a woman among the mourners struggled to reach the ramp of the plane and dragged their companions with them as they tried to hold them back. She wailed as the transfer van doors closed.

Reporters were told it was the first time since 2009 that a president and a vice president had participated in such a transfer together.

Vans have been strategically placed to protect family privacy.

Military personnel greet the worthy rendition of the remains of U.S. soldiers SFC Javier Jaguar Gutierrez and SFC Antonio Rey Rodriguez on February 10, 2020 at Dover Air Force Base, Dover, Delaware.

MICHAEL MCCOY / REUTERS

National security advisor Robert O’Brien told reporters on Air Force One with Mr. Trump that the president is closing a campaign rally in New Hampshire a little earlier so he can visit the families of the soldiers. O’Brien described such moments as “probably the hardest thing he does as president” along with visiting wounded soldiers at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

“These are terrible victims for the families. And these guys are heroes, they’re real warriors, and they did a great job for the American people,” said O’Brien. “It’s a tough time. It’s hard for the president, but he thinks it’s important to be there for the families and to recognize them.”

(L) Sergeant 1st Class Antonio Rey Rodriguez, 28, from Las Cruces, New Mexico; (R) Sergeant 1st Class Javier Jaguar Gutierrez, 28, from San Antonio, Texas.

Ministry of Defense

Gutierrez was born in Jacksonville, North Carolina. He had also served in Iraq. Rodriguez was born in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He has served eight times to support Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, which started in 2015. Both men were posthumously promoted to first class and awarded the Bronze Star Medal and the Purple Heart.

Six U.S. soldiers have been killed in Afghanistan since early 2020, including the victims on Saturday. Last year, 20 US soldiers died there in combat and there were two non-combat deaths.

The incident happened when Washington tried to end the war in Afghanistan.

Washington’s ambassador for peace, Zalmay Khalilzad, has met with Taliban representatives in Middle Eastern Qatar in recent weeks. He is seeking an agreement to reduce hostility in order to sign a peace agreement to open negotiations between Afghans on both sides of the conflict.

In his speech on the state of the Union last Tuesday, Trump referred to the peace talks and said US soldiers were not meant to act as “law enforcement agencies” for other nations.

