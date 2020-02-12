WASHINGTON >> President Donald Trump today congratulated his attorney general on his intervention to lower the Ministry of Justice’s recommendation for sentencing of President President’s old friend, Roger Stone.

The Justice Department said Tuesday that the Stone case has not been discussed with anyone in the White House. The decision to ignore the recommended sentence was taken by officials from Attorney General William Barr’s office and the Deputy Attorney General.

In November, Stone was convicted of obstructing a congressional investigation – the House Intelligence Committee investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections – lying under oath of investigators and trying to block the testimony of a witness who would have uncovered his lies.

The President’s remarks came less than 24 hours after four career officers withdrew from the Stone case after the department had rejected their recommended seven to nine-year term for Stone, a sentence that Trump had publicly criticized.

Of the four prosecutors who left the Stone case on Tuesday, one lawyer resigned completely from the Ministry of Justice, where he worked as a litigator in the Public Integrity department.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder, who served under President Barack Obama, called the situation “unprecedented.”

The first sentencing recommendation for Stone was submitted at the end of Monday. On Tuesday, it was amended and re-archived, stating that the earlier version “did not accurately reflect the position of the Ministry of Justice on what would be a reasonable sentence in this case.” The Ministry of Justice proposed an unspecified term instead.

The department’s action on Tuesday followed a Fox News report on the recommendation and a Twitter message from Trump who criticized the “terrible and very unfair” punishment for Stone.

Presidents have generally avoided interfering with decisions by the Ministry of Justice to prevent allegations of inappropriate influence, although there is no law against it. Trump has been publicly involved in various cases of the Ministry of Justice, in some cases to protect friends like Stone and to lead investigations into his political rivals.

The president has also demanded loyalty from those who surround him, and he welcomes Barr’s leadership of the department. Trump dismissed his first Attorney General, who did not interfere with a special council investigation into whether the Trump campaign was coordinated with Russia. The Special Counsel ultimately did not recommend any conspiracy charges, but the case against Stone stems from the Russian investigation.

The rare act of nullifying the decisions of prosecutors, especially in such a politically charged case, reinforced the concerns of Democrats and others that Trump pulled the scales in favor of his interests.

Walter Shaub, the former head of the Office of Government Ethics, compared Tuesday’s actions with those in countries with authoritarian regimes.

“A corrupt authoritarian and his henchmen use the Ministry of Justice as a shield for friends and a sword for political rivals,” Shaub said in a Twitter message today. “It is impossible to overestimate the danger.”

Democrats have called for an independent evaluation of the decision-making process.

“I am not taking a position on the correct prison sentence for Mr. Stone, but it would be a blatant abuse of power if President Trump actually intervened to reverse the career prosecutor’s recommendations to the Justice Department,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, himself a former federal prosecutor.

Schiff led the arguments of the House impeachment team that the president should be removed from office. Schiff is also chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, who had sentenced Stone for impediment.

Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, sent a letter to the Inspector General of the Justice Department and called on him to “immediately investigate.”

“President Trump did not learn any” lessons “when you apologized for his abuse of power,” Schumer said in a Twitter message today. “And now you are responsible for every new abuse he commits.”

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., Urged Sen. Lindsey Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judicial Committee and a close ally of the President, urged to investigate the sudden change in the sentence recommended by Stone.

Republicans, however, were unmoved.

Today, Graham told CNN that he had spoken with the Justice Department and that it did not seem that such a severe punishment was needed. He also said there was a letter from a victim who felt that he was threatened.

When asked about developments on Tuesday, more than six republican senators said they were unfamiliar with the position of the Ministry of Justice and could not comment.

“I have no opinion on that,” Senator Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., And the majority leader, told reporters during his weekly news conference.

Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Defended the actions of the Ministry of Justice.

“I have no idea if the change was already in the making or whether they were responding to the President’s tweets,” Rubio said Tuesday. “But it’s not uncommon for the prosecutor to make a recommendation and their superiors, or in many cases the judge himself, come up with something else.”

Holder, who was Obama’s first Attorney General, said today in a Twitter message just after midnight: “This affects the rule of law and respect for it.”

“Don’t underestimate the danger of this situation: the political officials in the D.O.J. involve themselves improperly in matters involving the President’s political allies, “he said.