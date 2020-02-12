Washington President Trump praised Attorney General William Barr for “handling” the case against Roger Stone, his longtime adviser, after the highly unusual exodus of all four law enforcement officers before Stone’s conviction.

“Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr, who handled a case that was completely out of control and maybe shouldn’t even have been brought,” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. “The evidence now clearly shows that the Mueller fraud was not brought up and spoiled properly. Even Bob Mueller lied to Congress!”

In a conversation with reporters on Wednesday afternoon, the President reiterated his view that the Stone case was “a shame,” but declined to answer the question of whether he would issue a pardon.

“I don’t want to say that yet, but I’ll tell you something, people have been viciously and severely injured by these corrupt people,” Trump said, adding that he wanted to “thank the Department of Justice” for revising Stones’ recommendation.

The four government lawyers who oversaw Stone’s prosecution and were found guilty in November on all counts abruptly withdrew on Tuesday after the Justice Department overruled their recommendation. Two of the lawyers were on the team of former special adviser Robert Mueller during the Russian investigation.

Prosecutors told the US District Court judge in Washington that Stone should be in prison on Monday night, between 7 and 9 years old. On Tuesday morning, a senior Justice Department official said the department was “shocked” by the severity of the recommendation, which the official described as “extreme and exaggerated.” A federal judge will ultimately rule on Stone’s fate at a trial on February 20.

In rapid succession on Tuesday afternoon, the prosecutors informed the court that they would withdraw from the case, with one lawyer immediately leaving the Ministry of Justice. The government soon submitted a revised sentence protocol, arguing that Stone deserves prison terms, but the original recommendation “could be considered excessive and unjustified.”

The move came just a few hours after the president tweeted the recommendation as “judicial error” and raised questions about possible political interference in law enforcement. A Justice Department spokeswoman said there was no communication between the White House and the Department about Stone’s recommended sentence, and the decision to request a shorter sentence was made before the President’s tweet. A senior Justice Department official said the timing of the tweet was “an unpleasant coincidence.”

Mr Trump also said Tuesday afternoon that he hadn’t spoken to Barr about the recommendation, but said he was good at it under his rights.

The Democrats immediately accused Mr. Trump and Barr of interfering inappropriately to recommend an easier sentence to one of the President’s long-time allies, who had been convicted of lying, investigative manipulation, and disability during the Mueller investigation. Chuck Schumer, chair of the Senate Minority, asked the Inspector General of the Justice Department to open an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Stone’s conviction.

“The American people must be able to trust that justice is impartially distributed in this country,” Schumer wrote in a letter to Inspector General Michael Horowitz. “This trust cannot be maintained if the President or his political representatives are allowed to interfere in law enforcement and recommendations to protect their friends and colleagues.”

Clare Hymes contributed to the reporting.