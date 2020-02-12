Advertisement

President Trump praised a different type of MAGA in a press conference on Tuesday and called on the four technology giants with a trillion-dollar market cap to take the stock market up.

“We set up a record exchange for 144 days,” said Trump in the White House. “It means 401Ks, it means jobs. Four trillion dollar companies: Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft. You have MAGA. The trillion dollar club. “

Trump was pleased to see that an acronym for the four companies could be created as MAGA that matched his well-known campaign slogan “Make America Great Again” (Microsoft (MSFT) – Get report, Apple (AAPL) – Get report, Google (Acol) – Get Report and Amazon (AMZN) – Get Report), under the heading “The Trillion $ Club”.

Alphabet recently received the award for the first time, while Amazon regained it after a highly positive fourth-quarter earnings report on January 30th.

Trump hasn’t always had the best of relationships with U.S. technology giants, particularly Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, while numerous federal agencies have been investigating the behavior of these companies, including the FTC on Tuesday. But Trump was often willing to appreciate the success of the stock market because of his economic policies.

