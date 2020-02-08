Advertisement

After displacing Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman from the White House on Friday, President Donald Trump tweeted about him and criticized his work.

Fake News @CNN & MSDNC always talk about “Lt. Col.” Vindman, as if I should just think how wonderful he was. Actually, I don’t know him, never spoke to him or met him (I don’t think so!), But he was very rude and incorrectly reported the content of my “perfect” calls, & …

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2020

Advertisement

Vindman was escorted from the White House on Friday, days after Trump was acquitted of impeachment in the Senate trial. In a statement, Vindman’s lawyer David Pressman announced that Vindman had been fired from his position as director of European affairs for the United States National Security Council. Vindman’s brother, Lieutenant Colonel Jewgeni Vindman, was also released from his role as a senior attorney and ethics officer. According to NBC News, both Vindmans were assigned to the Department of the Army.

On Saturday, Trump criticized the media for reporting on Vindman’s dismissal. “Fake News @CNN & MSDNC (sic) keep talking about ‘Lt. Col.’ Vindman, as if I should just think how wonderful he was, “he wrote.

Trump continued to deny having ever known Vindman, although he claimed he could not remember if he had met the lieutenant colonel. “Actually, I don’t know him, never spoke to him or met him (I don’t think so!”), He wrote.

One of the reasons Trump cited Vindman’s dismissal was that he was “very rude”, misrepresented the contents of my “perfect” calls, and … received a horrific report from his manager, the man he was reporting to , who publicly stated that Vindman had problems with judgment, chain of command, and disclosure of information.

“In other words,” OUT, “the President concluded.

The White House did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

Vindman took part in the phone call on July 25, in which President Trump allegedly asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, which were linked to the release of U.S. military aid in Ukraine , Vindman later testified during Trump’s impeachment proceedings.

“Today, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman was escorted from the White House, where he served his country and president dutifully. He said this once publicly and only because of a summons from the United States Congress,” Pressman wrote in Friday’s statement.

Pressman implied in the statement that Vindman was released as a witness despite being followed orders and that Trump “demanded revenge”. “There is no question in an American’s mind why this man’s job is over, why this country now has one soldier less to serve him in the White House. LTC Vindman was asked to go to tell the truth. His honor , his commitment to right frightened the powerful. “

The European Union ambassador, Gordon Sondland, who testified in the impeachment hearing, was also released on Friday evening. Sondland thanked Trump “for giving me the opportunity to serve.” He also called his work for the Trump Administration the highlight of his career.

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, director of the National Security Council for European Affairs, leaves after testifying before the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House office building on Capitol Hill on November 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. Vindman was fired on Friday. Trump tweeted about the lieutenant colonel on Saturday morning.

Drew Angerer / Getty

reported content of my “perfect” calls wrong, & …

…. was given an appalling report by his manager, the man he was reporting, who publicly stated that Vindman had problems with the judgment, followed the chain of command and passed on information.

Advertisement