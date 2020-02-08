Advertisement

US President Donald Trump has punished officials who, after his Senate acquittal, were vindicated in impeachment proceedings.

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a member of the President’s National Security Council, was escorted from the White House premises on Friday, and Gordon Sondland, the U.S. envoy to the European Union, said in a statement that he had been recalled with immediate effect. Vindman’s twin brother, Lieutenant Colonel Jewgeni Vindman, who also worked in the NSC, was also released from his duties. The two brothers serve US military personnel and are reassigned.

Further layoffs of officials are expected. Several officials who also testified have already left. Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Maria Yovanovitch, a foreign service official, retired last month. Her successor in the role of William Taylor was recalled. Vice President Jennifer Williams and NSC officer Tim Morrison went alone. However, some remain in operation.

Advertisement

“Well, I’m not happy with him,” the president told reporters a few hours before Vindman left the NSC. “You think I should be happy with him? I’m not.”

Vindman and Williams overheard the July 25 call in which President Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky against former Vice President Joe Biden, the potential Democratic rival for the White House in the November 2020 elections, and against him identify son Hunter Biden. He had testified in the House of Representatives that they had found the President’s request for investigation to be inadequate and worrying. Sondland had testified that the White House’s efforts to force Ukraine to investigate the Bidens played a role from the start.

Because of this and other statements, the House of Representatives indicted Trump in December, making him only the third accused American president. Wednesday’s acquittal prevented him from serving as requested by the House Democrats, but he did not overturn his impeachment process.

The president now demands that the parliament “extinguish” his impeachment procedure and says that it is a “joke”.

Advertisement