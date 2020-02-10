Advertisement

The White House is risking a new nuclear arms race by delaying a decision to renew the new START treaty with Russia that expires next year, according to a former ambassador who negotiated the original START deal.

Ambassador Richard Burt told Newsweek that there would be little to gain if New START failed next year and warned that some members of the government of President Donald Trump could be slow to lead the debate for ideological reasons.

“The stability that we took for granted in the nuclear sector seems to be drying up,” said Burt, who also acted as ambassador to Germany under President Ronald Reagan.

Allowing New START to end would be like “removing the nuclear guardrails,” Burt said. “If we don’t expand that, it would be a big step backwards.”

The new START came into force in 2011 as an extension of the START agreement, which was signed in the early 1990s. The new START limited the number of strategic nuclear warheads and bombs used by those responsible in the United States and Russia to 1,550.

The agreement also limited the number of ICBMs, submarine-fired ballistic missiles and heavy nuclear bombers to 700. The permissible total number of funds used and not used is 800.

The agreement will expire in 2021 if the two signatories do not agree on an extension. Russia has said it is ready to extend the deal on current terms, but the Trump administration has delayed a decision.

Burt is one of the arms control experts and diplomats who warn that a new START could lead to a costly and dangerous new arms race between the United States and Russia.

Former Soviet Prime Minister Mikhail Gorbachev warned last year that New START was the last surviving part of the “three main pillars of global strategic stability” after the anti-ballistic missile and intermediate-range nuclear forces contracts collapsed.

Arms control treaties call for transparency to help alleviate diplomatic tensions and alleviate military paranoia, Burt said. Without them, nations will be forced to plan the worst scenarios and maintain a nuclear lead.

“People will again be concerned that someone might be tempted to engage in nuclear extortion – which threatens the use of nuclear weapons – to prevail,” he said.

A State Department official told Newsweek last month that the government was considering ways to include Russia and China in the next stage of nuclear arms control. However, Burt argued that this was not feasible. Newsweek contacted the State Department to ask if the administration has updated their plans.

“The idea of ​​involving the Chinese directly in the process is nothing,” Burt argued, pointing out that Chinese officials had already refused the option.

Ultimately, Burt admitted that China needs to be addressed and found that there is a school of consideration that Russia has neither the economic strength nor the technological basis to compete with US nuclear capacity in the long term.

“I think the Chinese will have to get into the negotiation process at some point, but this is not the right time,” he said.

Some members of the Trump administration do not want the treaty to be extended, Burt said, believing that Cold War-era arms controls are preventing the US from its “dream of a world of American nuclear superiority.”

Some members of the government remain “suspicious” of restrictions and believe that the United States will be “safer with stronger nuclear defense mechanisms” that New START does not currently allow.

This file photo shows former Ambassador Richard Burt at the CONSIUSA Biennial Conference on June 8, 2012 in Venice, Italy.

Marco Secchi / Getty Images / Getty

