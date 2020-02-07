Advertisement

President Trump insisted Friday that Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney remains in his post, while reports have questioned the safety of his job. Mulvaney accompanies the President on a day trip to North Carolina.

“That was a false report,” said the President on Friday on South Lawn, weighing up the reports of Mulvaney’s upcoming exit. He told reporters that he had a “great relationship” with Mulvaney and his representative Mark Meadows, the Republican of North Carolina and his ally Trump, who was not running for re-election and whose name was put into circulation by Mulvaney as a possible successor.

He wasn’t exactly reassuring about job security from Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council official who testified about the president’s house impeachment investigation. When asked if Vindman would go, the President replied, “Well, I’m not happy with him.”

“You will make a decision,” said Mr. Trump about Vindman without saying who “they” are.

A few hours later, according to his lawyer, Vindman was escorted from the White House. He is expected to return to the Army Department for another assignment.

The President also commented on the Iowa Caucuses debacle, which resulted in longer delays in reporting results and some outstanding issues regarding data discrepancies. Mr Trump said he heard that the votes were “fried” and could not be tabulated. The results published by the Iowa Democratic Party showed that Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders have been at the forefront of the field so far. The president said it was “sad” what happened to former vice president Joe Biden, who appears to be fourth in Iowa behind senator Elizabeth Warren.

“You have no idea who won,” said Mr. Trump

When asked if he saw Buttigieg as a threat, the president said he saw everyone as a threat.

“Everyone is a threat. I consider everyone a threat. You never know,” he said.

