President Trump spoke at an Opportunity Now summit in Charlotte, North Carolina on Friday, and closed the week the Senate acquitted him with a speech on how well the economy was doing under his watch. The President’s speech sometimes resembled an election campaign event like an official event financed by taxpayers.

Mr Trump said he will continue his campaign rallies even if he wins re-election this year.

“I love the state of Iowa, we just did very well in Iowa because we set a record. But nobody talks about it. What they’re talking about is the fact that Democrats don’t know what the hell they’re doing.” “Said Mr. Trump, referring to the catastrophic Iowa events.

The summit offers workshops on economic development in low-income areas, the re-entry of inmates into society, the future of historically black colleges and universities, and infrastructure, reports the CBS subsidiary WBTV. A partnership has been entered into with the Department of Housing and Urban Development, led by Secretary Ben Carson.

“Almost 35 million people across the country live in areas designated as an opportunity zone,” Carson said in a tweet on Friday. “Today, this government is reaffirming its commitment to revitalizing neighborhoods by providing economic freedom to the forgotten men and women of this country.”

Mr Trump’s speech follows the acquittal of the Senate that he mentioned in his speech in North Carolina and signals the members of Congress and the Senate who voted for him.

The President celebrated his acquittal on Thursday with a lively speech.

“We went through hell wrongly, didn’t do anything wrong,” the president said to his exuberant crowd and once called the Russia investigation “Bullsh * t”. He continued to insist that his behavior on Ukraine was “very good”, despite several Republican senators expressly saying that what the President had done was inappropriate or wrong.

“We’ve been through this for over three years now. It was bad. It was corrupt,” said Mr. Trump. “They were dirty cops. They were leaks and liars. And that should never happen to another president.”

