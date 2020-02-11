Advertisement

President Donald Trump’s supporters signaled their support for Donald Trump Jr. as future president of the United States during a rally in New Hampshire on Monday.

After Trump called his son on stage, the crowd sang: “46! 46! 46! “, Indicating that he should be the next president after Donald Trump, the 45th president of the United States.

Trump also thanked his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner.

“They are good children, they have been through a lot of this joke,” said Trump.

Trump praised Trump Jr.’s previous speech at the rally as well as a speech by Kimberly Gilfoyle.

“Has Don Jr. made a good speech?” Trump asked when the crowd cheered.

Trump Jr. spent a lot of time in 2020 traveling the country, campaigning for his father’s re-election, and defending the President on TV.

An Axios poll in December found that 29 percent of Republicans would consider Donald Trump Jr. president and 16 percent Ivanka Trump president.

