President Donald Trump denied having interfered politically in the Justice Department’s criminal case against Roger Stone, but thanked the Department for reducing its longtime employee’s recommendation for judgment.

“Not at all. He was treated very badly. Nine years ago, four people recommended that they might be millers, I don’t know who they were, prosecutors,” said the President in the Oval Office on Wednesday. “I don’t know what happened, they all took to the streets pretty quickly.”

Hours after Stone’s prosecutors recommended seven to nine years in prison, the DOJ publicly announced that they intend to withdraw from the protracted recommendation and seek a lower sentence instead. The DOJ’s rare move to take action against its own prosecutors came after Trump described the recommendation as “very terrible and unfair” and asked all four prosecutors involved in Stone’s case to request a withdrawal from the case.

Trump insisted that his tweets were not political interference and insisted that he had not discussed the matter with the department. Still, he thanked them for speaking out against the prosecutor’s recommendation.

“I want to thank the Ministry of Justice,” the president told reporters. “You saw the horror of a nine-year sentence.”

He added, “They have murderers and drug addicts who don’t get nine years old. Nine years to do something that no one can define what they did.”

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during a meeting with the President of the Republic of Ecuador, Lenín Moreno, on February 12, 2020 in the White House Oval Office in Washington, DC.

Mark Wilson / Getty

The Four Prosecutors – Jonathan Kravis, Aaron S.J. Zelinsky, Adam Jed and Michael Marando submitted their sentence on Monday evening. The leaders of the DOJ overturned their decision on Tuesday, saying that the department would pursue “far less” than seven to nine years. They alleged that the prosecutors had not informed the Trump administration in advance of their recommendation, which did not “accurately reflect” the Department of Justice’s position.

The sentencing recommendation came after Stone was convicted of charges of witness manipulation, congressional lies, and obstruction of a house test that resulted from his involvement in the FBI’s investigation into whether Trump’s 2016 campaign was coordinated with Russian officials to aid the presidential election influence. In the event of an implementation, her detention would have been the harshest sentence given to one of around half a dozen Trump aid workers charged with investigating former special advisor Robert Mueller.

The DOJ’s move to take action against its own staff, and the subsequent resignation of all four prosecutors from the trial, prompted Trump critic, Attorney General William Barr and the Trump administration to be beaten for interference in the criminal case. The DOJ claimed that they made their decision before the president released his tweet.

Many Democrats have denounced the events that took place, while even some Republicans said Trump shouldn’t have made public comments on Stone’s case.

“I don’t like this chain of events where you have a … trial, conviction, recommended punishment, the president weighs in, and suddenly justice comes back and says ‘change the deal’. I think most people would look at that and say, “Hmm, it just doesn’t look right.” And I think you’re right, “said GOP Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska on Wednesday.