Advertisement

In connection Donald TrumpThe acquittal by the Senate last week on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of justice, the president and his allies immediately began to punish those who had had the courage to speak out against him. That group of course included Senator Mitt romney, who dared to cast a guilty vote despite the GOP’s promise of blind loyalty to Trump, with plans to deal John Bolton Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler. In the short term, E.U. ambassador Gordon Sondland the door was shown, but perhaps the most disturbing was the resignation of the decorated war veteran Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who was escorted with his twin from the White House on Friday, Yevgeny Vindman. (The White House has insisted that the brothers’ re-allocation was completely common and not an act of retribution, which the government probably does not believe.) But apparently humiliating a man for working with Congress – who told his father during his opening statement to the House “Don’t worry, I’ll be fine if I tell the truth” – was not enough for our vengeful commander.

Trump said Tuesday from the White House that the army should take disciplinary action against Vindman, who gave some of the most damning testimonies during the House accusation trial. “If you look at what happened,” Trump said, referring to Vindman who told the truth about his boss’s corrupt manners, “they will certainly go, I would imagine, look at that.” Removing the veteran from his detail in the White House, Trump said strangely and cryptically, “We sent him on our way to a much different location.”

In conversation with Business Insider after Vindman’s resignation – and Trump’s Saturday Pap of the Lt. Colonel’s so-called insubordination and not true with all poor performance reports – the US Army attracted Brig. Gene. Peter Zwack, who then commanded Major Vindman from 2012 to 2014, said he would “trust Alex with my life.” He added: “It was literally important – we were in a difficult operational environment as attachés representing the United States to the Russians. We had to be really reliable. We had to be accurate. We had to be diplomats. And Alex was there good at. ‘

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on Monday, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway casually admitted that more people are likely to be fired for retribution against Trump.

If you want to receive the Levin report daily in your inbox, click here to subscribe.

Memorandum for all your potential criminals there

If you think of lying to the FBI, hampering Congress and messing around with a little light witness, first make sure you have friends in high places who are more than willing to abuse their power to give you a lighter sentence, and a Attorney General who is willing to turn around and do what the friend says. Roger Stone know what we are talking about:

The Department of Justice is taking a step back from a recommendation that Roger Stone, an old adviser to President Donald Trump, is serving a severe jail sentence after being convicted of obstructing congress and FBI investigations into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. In an early morning tweet Tuesday, Trump sentenced federal prosecutors for insisting on such a long prison sentence of about seven to nine years for Stone, the veteran GOP political consultant and provocateur found guilty by a jury last year on seven crime counts brought by former special council Robert Mueller.

.

Advertisement