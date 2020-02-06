Advertisement

WASHINGTON >> President Donald Trump unleashed his anger against those who tried to remove him from his tenure today, one day after his acquittal by the Senate in his removal sentence.

Speaking from a stage where he was accompanied by congress leaders, including Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who led the charge against him, Trump shattered the usual two-party veneer at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington.

“As everyone knows, my family, our great country and your president have undergone a terrible ordeal by some very unfair and corrupt people,” Trump said at the annual event. His expression of grievances came hours before he had to give a formal answer to the deposition in the White House.

“They have done everything possible to destroy us and have hurt our nation very much,” said Trump, who triumphantly held up copies of two newspapers with headings titled “ACQUITTED!” While he entered the stage.

His comments were whiplash-inducing after the more sober comments before him, including keynote speaker and Harvard professor Arthur Brooks, who had described a “crisis of contempt and polarization” in the nation and urged the gathered people to “get rid of your enemies.” to hold”.

“I don’t know if I agree with you,” Trump said, grabbing the microphone and then demonstrating.

“I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong,” he said in a clear reference to Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, an old Trump critic who quoted his faith as the only Republican to vote for the removal of Trump.

“I don’t like people who say,” I pray for you, “if you know it isn’t,” he said, referring to Pelosi, who offered that message to the president when the two leaders publicly sparred .

The Speaker of the House shook her head at various points during Trump’s remarks, but did not otherwise acknowledge the President’s attack. She had previously prayed for the poor and the persecuted.

Trump also announced the efforts of his government to support free religious expression, an important topic for evangelical Christians that he values ​​as part of his political basis. These efforts include protecting prayer at public schools and limiting federal funding for organizations discussing abortion services with patients,

His remarks, including his usual campaign brag of economic bragging, were a clear sign that the Trump is encouraged after deposition like never before while anticipating his re-election fight with a united Republican party behind him.

Republican senators largely voted in lockstep to acquit Trump on Wednesday, relying on a multitude of reasons to keep him in office: he is guilty, but his behavior was not inviolable; his telephone conversation with the President of Ukraine in July was a “perfect conversation”; there is an election in 10 months and it is up to the voters to determine his destiny.

For Trump there was a compelling message to draw on his acquittal: even in a time of maximum political danger, it is his Republican Party.

Trump avoided talking Tuesday night about accusation in his State of the Union speech. The next day he was already on his way to use impeachment as a 2020 scream.

Trump tweeted after the Senate vote that he would mark his release today with a statement to “discuss the VICTORY of our country about the Hoax accusation!” The supporters of the president were invited to join him in the East Cream.

The president and his allies sent dizzying tweets with his prosecutors and democrats. In his first post after the trial was closed, Trump posted an animated video using a Time magazine cover to suggest that he would remain in “4EVA” position.

Democrats gave some good news to Trump. The Iowa caucuses, the country’s first presidential nomination competition, were confused by a tabulating accident. That deprived every candidate of a clear victory and allowed Trump to paint the Democrats as incompetent and corrupt.

Trump’s weak relationship with the GOP site has been a consistent theme of his political life in recent years and he has repeatedly tested the party’s values.

Yet most Republicans reluctantly stayed with him because of the revelations of the “Access Hollywood” tape, where he was heard bragging about sexually abusive women, and Charlottesville, where he defended white supremacists during a racial collision in the university town of Virginia , as well as Helsinki, where he took the side of Russian Vladimir Putin on US intelligence services about the Moscow election interference in 2016.

Now they are giving him the victory that he has been waiting for and throwing their fate to its fate like never before.

During the trial of accusation, Trump was satisfied as Republican senators, many of whom opposed his long-awaited candidacy and still massacred him privately, defensively defended him, and defied convention, tradition, and opinion polls in the trial.

Although Trump is one of the least popular presidents in modern history, he has nevertheless maintained broad support among Republicans, with 83% approving his work performance in a January poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center.

Based on Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, with whom Trump has a respectful, if not particularly close, relationship, GOP senators lined up to block new witnesses and documents in the process. The final vote on Wednesday was no different: only Romney, an old Trump critic, voted for elimination.

Romney seemed to anticipate retaliation and told Fox News: “I have enough shoulders to bear the consequences.”

Trump has benefited from a new class of Republicans in Congress who have turned out to be more party than their predecessors. Party members also know that Trump rains retribution on those who cross it. For all of Trump’s stories about how Democrats stay together, he has the Republicans in his fist.

“We’ve never had a president, as I said, who is as vengeful and nasty as this and he fears in the hearts of many people,” said Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Last week.

Trump’s skyrocketing approval numbers within his own party acted as a deterrent that almost prevented all Republicans from breaking the ranks. The fear was felt by GOP senators who were not only concerned about the target of an angry tweet, but also about a Trump-supported primary challenger or an uprising among strong Republican supporters.

Still personally stung by accusation, Trump is gambling that he can sell his acquittal to the American people as a justification, that he can activate his supporters and even soften his skeptics in the center. Democrats are left behind with the more challenging task of explaining the details of the Ukrainian cause to the American people, and the White House believes that the less complicated message from Trump will prevail.

