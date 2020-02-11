Advertisement

Washington / New Delhi: US President Donald Trump will pay a state visit on February 24th and 25th accompanied by First Lady Melania India. This was announced today in Washington and New Delhi.

In addition to New Delhi, the couple will also visit Ahmedabad in the home state of Gujarat by Narendra Modi for the bilateral talks.

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in Washington that the decision to visit was made after Trump and Modi spoke over the weekend over the phone.

The announcement came hours after the U.S. State Department approved the sale of an integrated air defense weapon system to India (IADWS) for an estimated cost of $ 1.9 billion.

A Trump state visit has always been on the agenda since the Howdy Modi event in Houston in September 2019, when Trump came on stage and praised the Indian Prime Minister.

Modi and Trump have met four times since their second term in May 2019. After the Houston fashion show, they met again two days later at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

This is the second visit by an American president during the reign of Modi. His friend Barack came to India in 2015.

Grisham’s White House announcement was: “During a weekend phone call, President Trump and Prime Minister Modi agreed that the trip would further strengthen the strategic partnership between India and the United States.”

There was also an indication of what would be on the agenda: trade, defense, counter-terrorism, energy, regional and global coordination, and interpersonal relationships.

Ahead of announcing the visit, the U.S. defense agency said on Monday that the Trump administration had told Congress that it was determined to sell the IADWS to India.

The IADWS is designed to help India modernize its armed forces and expand its existing air defense architecture to address the threats posed by air strikes.

