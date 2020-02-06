Advertisement

Washington – President Trump comments on his impeachment a day after the Senate acquitted him of Congress abuse of power and disability. The President will speak to dozens of reporters from the White House east room on Thursday.

“I think he’ll also talk about how horribly he was treated and that maybe people should pay for it,” White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said Thursday morning.

How to watch Trump talk in the White House

What: President Trump speaks in the White House

Date: Thursday February 6, 2020

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Place: East Room, White House, Washington, D.C.

East Room, White House, Washington, D.C. Online Stream: Live on CBSN – in the player above and on your mobile phone or streaming device

The statements will not be his first impeachment since the Senate vote. The President used a speech at the National Prayer Breakfast to beat those who opposed him with rhetoric that was more like a rally than a prayer breakfast.

Before voting for the President’s condemnation, Senator Mitt Romney quoted his beliefs and the importance of the oath he had taken before God to exercise impartial justice. CBS News’ Fin Gomez reported that the President’s legal team was surprised by Romney’s vote to sentence the President.

The president, who attacked Romney on Twitter, didn’t see it that way on Thursday morning.

“Yesterday, weeks ago, brave Republican politicians and leaders had the wisdom, strength, and power to do what everyone thinks right. I don’t like people who use their beliefs to justify what they think is wrong.” President said.

Mr. Trump also shot thinly at the Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, who was only a few steps away from him at prayer breakfast. Mr. Trump, without saying Pelosi’s name, suggested that she doesn’t pray for him, and she said she did.

Mr Trump, who is known to have believed that he had never asked God for forgiveness in 2015, held up a newspaper entitled “ACKNOWLEDGED” before the prayer breakfast.

“If you don’t accuse them of anything, you should like them, it is not easy,” said the president of the crowd at prayer breakfast.

Trump slams Romney and Pelosi after impeachment

