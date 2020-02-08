Advertisement

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump wants Cooperstown to open his doors for Pete Rose.

Trump tweeted on Saturday that baseball’s career hit leader should be in the Hall of Fame. On Wednesday, Rose again asked Major League Baseball to end his lifelong ban on betting on the Cincinnati Reds while he was playing for and managing them.

“Pete Rose played major league baseball for 24 years from 1963 to 1986 and had 4,256 hits, more than any other player (by a large margin). He played but only with his own team and paid for decades. GET PETE ROSE to the Baseball Hall of Fame. It’s time! “Trump tweeted.

Rose approved the lifelong ban in August 1989 after lawyer John Dowd found after an investigation for MLB that the multi-year all-star placed numerous bets on the Reds to win 1985-87. Dowd is one of Trump’s former lawyers.

Rose was rejected by Commissioner Rob Manfred in a previous request for reinstatement in December 2015. In this new application, Rose’s lawyers claimed the punishment was unfair compared to the steroid use discipline and the recent electronic sign stealing scandal involving the Houston Astros.

78-year-old Rose urged baseball’s Hall of Fame to lift the 1991 Board of Directors ‘ban on prohibiting players on the permanently illegal list from appearing in the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s ballot.

Trump has attended several sporting events in the past few months. He was booed at Nationals Park in October during the fifth World Series game between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros.

