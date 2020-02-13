President Donald Trump wants to prevent another school like Parkland from shooting, according to a father who lost his 14-year-old daughter to the massacre two years ago.

Stand With Parkland, Tony Montalto, president of a group founded by some families of victims, met with the president at the White House on Monday to celebrate the launch of a school security initiative the group was working on.

Montalto informed Newsweek that the launch of the SchoolSafety.Gov website for the federal security clearing house is scheduled for Monday, but the meeting with the president is not scheduled until Sunday evening. Montalto added that he was present along with Stand With Parkland board members and beta testers.

During the meeting, Montalto said Trump told him that he wanted to help ensure that a school shooting like the one at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, never happened again on February 14, 2018.

“[Trump] said he wanted to help prevent another parkland,” Montalto told Newsweek. “He understands that there are several steps to do this.”

Montalto added that Stand With Parkland had discussed various ways to prevent school shootings with the Trump administration. The White House has been asked to comment.

“Our group looks at school security in a unique and comprehensive way,” he said. “We strive to secure campus, better mental health care and support programs, and, ultimately, responsible gun ownership if you choose one. All of these three pillars failed us on this terrible day almost two years ago.”

He added, “We spoke to the administration about all three pillars of the Stand With Parkland mission, which of course includes responsible weapon delivery.”

Tony Montalto, whose daughter Gina was killed during the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, speaks on November 7, 2019 at U.S. Intelligence Headquarters in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Montalto added that the group mentioned two bipartisan bills that found their way to Congress during the meeting.

The first is Luke and Alex’s School Safety Act, named for 15-year-old Luke Hoyer and 14-year-old Alex Schachter, who were among the 17 people killed in the gunfighting that Montalto School Safety Center would put into effect , “This law will translate the existence of the clearing house into a law and allow it to continue beyond that administration,” he said.

The other is the Eagles Act, which would provide additional funds to the U.S. Intelligence’s National Threat Assessment Center. The National Threat Assessment Center “provides the building blocks for assessing behavioral threats,” said Montalto.

“These threat assessment tools are used to protect everyone they are tasked with, from our executives to our infrastructure to our workplace.”

