President Donald Trump wants to prevent another school like Parkland from shooting, according to a father who lost his 14-year-old daughter to the massacre two years ago.

Stand With Parkland, Tony Montalto, president of a group founded by some families of victims, met with the president at the White House on Monday to celebrate the launch of a school security initiative the group was working on.

Montalto informed Newsweek that the launch of the SchoolSafety.Gov website for the federal security clearing house is scheduled for Monday, but the meeting with the president is not scheduled until Sunday evening. Montalto added that he was present along with Stand With Parkland board members and beta testers.

During the meeting, Montalto said Trump told him that he wanted to help ensure that a school shooting like the one at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, never happened again on February 14, 2018.

“[Trump] said he wanted to help prevent another parkland,” Montalto told Newsweek. “He understands that there are several steps to do this.”

Montalto added that Stand With Parkland had discussed various ways to prevent school shootings with the Trump administration. The White House has been asked to comment.

“Our group looks at school security in a unique and comprehensive way,” he said. “We strive to secure campus, better mental health care and support programs, and, ultimately, responsible gun ownership if you choose one. All of these three pillars failed us on this terrible day almost two years ago.”

He added, “We spoke to the administration about all three pillars of the Stand With Parkland mission, which of course includes responsible weapon delivery.”

Tony Montalto, whose daughter Gina was killed during the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, speaks on November 7, 2019 at U.S. Intelligence Headquarters in Washington, DC.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Montalto added that the group mentioned two bipartisan bills that found their way to Congress during the meeting.

The first is Luke and Alex’s School Safety Act, named for 15-year-old Luke Hoyer and 14-year-old Alex Schachter, who were among the 17 people killed in the gunfighting that Montalto School Safety Center would put into effect , “This law will translate the existence of the clearing house into a law and allow it to continue beyond that administration,” he said.

The other is the Eagles Act, which would provide additional funds to the U.S. Intelligence’s National Threat Assessment Center. The National Threat Assessment Center “provides the building blocks for assessing behavioral threats,” said Montalto.

“These threat assessment tools are used to protect everyone they are tasked with, from our executives to our infrastructure to our workplace.”

Fred Guttenberg was excluded from SOTU during Trump’s second change comment

Continue reading

He added: “The eagle is also the mascot of Marjory Stoneman High School. As a group of families who have lost someone there, we cannot imagine a better tribute to our loved ones than passing a law that would help to prevent these things. ” the future.”

Montalto also said that his group had a “non-partisan perspective” and was ready to work with anyone who shared their goal and to insist that finding compromises and pragmatic solutions was the way forward.

“Stand With Parkland has a non-partisan perspective. We work with everyone who shares our goal of making America’s schools safer. We work with Democrats, Republicans, Independents and everyone who is pursuing that goal,” he said.

“Because partisan politics does not accomplish things. It puts people in the center to find compromises and pragmatic solutions that will bring the ball forward. No extreme will achieve what they want. It must be the compromise.” in the middle that moves the ball forward so we’re all safer. “

Montalto also responded to comments from another Parkland father, Fred Guttenberg, who previously told Newsweek that the Trump administration “hadn’t taken any reasonable action against gun violence.” Guttenberg also said that he believes the government uses a language that “increases the potential risk of violence”.

“He decided to go [Stand With Parkland] and decided to take another course and we hope that he will succeed,” said Montalto.

“But our group focuses on getting people in the middle, finding the agreements we can make today, and then moving on to further discussions. We’d rather do something today.”

Montalto added: “Monday was the day when politics and personal feelings were put aside and all Americans got together and supported our country’s schools, students and staff when this school security clearing house was released.

“This is a big positive step. It may not be what some people want, but it is a positive step for our nation,” he added.

“Millions of students and staff will benefit from the power of the federal government that comes together to create this one-stop shop for schools. Whenever you can get the President’s office to focus on the country’s students and teachers “It’s a great day.”

But Montalto said “more needs to be done” to make the country’s schools safer and prevent shootings, including the “Red Flag” laws that identify potentially dangerous people.

Flowers, candles and memorabilia stand in front of one of the makeshift monuments of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on February 27, 2018.

Rhona Wise / AFP via Getty Images

“Background checks should be done on the front of firearms. We need to improve the current system,” he said. Those “judged by the court to be a threat to themselves or others must allow law enforcement agencies to remove their weapons and provide them with the help they need,” he said.

“We need to secure our schools and not make them soft targets. We also can’t make them prisons. They have to be welcoming and welcoming, but you need access control so we know who is on campus. We need better ones. ” Screening and mental health programs, there are numerous things. We have to deal with suicide prevention. “

Montalto added that Stand With Parkland is working with U.S. intelligence as the agency releases its latest school safety report.

“They spend a day training on how to conduct a behavioral threat assessment,” he said.

“These assessments are the key to identifying students who need help. And once the students are identified, we need follow-up case management to get the help they need. They want to stop the next school shootout “Let us prevent it.”

As he prepares for Friday’s two year anniversary of filming, Montalto said: “I personally miss my daughter Gina very much, my family, all families mourn and miss her loved ones. Many of us have chosen to use the voice that is ours was given to try to improve things, and that includes Mr Guttenberg, who is trying to make some changes that he believes in as we are.

“We initially started this with a slogan that said,” This time it has to be different “when we all came together. The start of the school security clearing house, the numerous legislative changes that have taken place in states across the country, even the things Our federal government has already passed the Fix NICS Act. The STOP Act, which was passed within two months of the murder of our children and spouses, has helped make our nations’ schools safer for students and staff do.

“More needs to be done, so all Americans need to come together and focus on school security.”