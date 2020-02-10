Advertisement

Responses to President Donald Trump’s budget for 2021, which would restrict funding for social programs such as Medicaid and Social Security, were quick on social media Monday when the hashtag #TrumpBudget became a trend topic.

Trump’s budget proposal includes the $ 292 billion cut by Medicaid and the Supplemental Food Assistance Program (SNAP, commonly referred to as grocery brands). The proposal also provides for cuts to the environmental protection agency and education. Over $ 1 trillion would be cut from both the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid subsidies. SNAP funds would also be cut by around $ 180 billion over the next nine years.

Defense and veterans’ funds would increase, however. If the budget plan were adopted unchanged, the Veterans Administration would be the second largest federal agency, with an estimated budget of around $ 249 billion, according to the Military Times.

“I also made an ironic promise to American families that we will always protect patients with pre-existing conditions – that’s a guarantee,” Trump said during his speech on the state of the Union. “And we will always protect your Medicare and your social security.”

“Two days ago: ‘We won’t touch your social security or Medicare in 2021.’ -Trump, “tweeted House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi’s political Twitter account, Team Pelosi. “Today: #TrumpBudget proposes $ 800 billion in social security, Medicare and Medicaid cuts. Share.”

Do you remember last week when Trump promised in his # SOTU speech that he would protect Medicare and social security? Neither did he, “tweeted CNN commentator Keith Boykin.” The new #TrumpBudget lowers Medicare by $ 850 billion and Social Security by $ 30 billion. “

“Trump’s immoral budget is full of ruthless and cruel cuts in health care, education, housing, basic food aid, and more,” tweeted California Democratic representative Barbara Lee. “All while billions are smuggled to a xenophobic border wall. Congress must and will reject it. #TrumpBudget”

President Donald Trump’s proposed budget, which included cuts in social security and Medicare, was criticized on Monday on social media under the hashtag #TrumpBudget.

Alex Wong / Getty

Trump’s proposals would also cut funding for the Environmental Protection Administration by 26 percent, a proposal that caught the attention of the Sierra Club, an environmental group.

“‘Trump doesn’t care about the air we breathe or the water we drink,” read a tweet from the Sierra Club account, “and he’s willing to sell it to the highest bidder. Make no mistake, the public does it. Congress must therefore protect the critical programs and authorities that protect public health and security from Trump by rejecting this budget and the like. “#TrumpBudget”

“The #TrumpBudget announced today is terrible,” Californian representative Mike Levin tweeted. “$ 800 billion for cuts in social security, Medicare and Medicaid. Drastic cuts in environmental protection and the complete elimination of advanced research in the field of clean energy. No real plan to deal with deficits or debts. All in all a travesty . “

“Wild cuts in Medicare, Medicaid, social security, child health care, grocery brands, education and more … If there was a category for the best horror film at the Oscars, the #TrumpBudget would win,” tweeted Bob Menendez, a Senator from New Jersey ,

Trump’s budget would have to be approved by the Senate before it becomes law, but observers doubt that it will bypass the House of Representatives, which is currently controlled by a democratic majority.

Newsweek contacted the White House but did not receive a response in time for publication.

