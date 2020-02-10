Advertisement

The Trump administration’s call for a defense budget for 2021 provides for a three percent raise that is just below 3.1 percent for 2020, the highest raise in ten years.

In 2010 there was a 3.4 percent raise, since then the raise had dropped to one to 2.6 percent.

Advertisement

In addition, a one percent rise in defense civilians’ wages is required for 2021, after a 3.1 percent increase in 2020.

The total budgetary requirement for 2021 is $ 740.5 billion, which is approximately $ 2 billion more than in 2020.

The breakdown is $ 636.4 billion for the Pentagon’s “base budget”, $ 68 billion for the Pentagon’s “Overseas Contingency Operations” (OCO) and $ 35.1 billion for the defense ministries of the Department of Energy and other agencies ,

The OCO budget includes $ 16 billion for the base budget and $ 53 billion for items related to the warfare budget.

The budget focuses on nuclear modernization and home missile defense aimed at protecting the United States from China, Russia, Iran and North Korea.

The government is demanding $ 28.9 billion for modernizing nuclear weapons and $ 20 billion for missile defense.

The administration also requests $ 18 billion for the space domain. The budget application also offers the greatest research, development, testing and evaluation (RTD & E) performance ever.

$ 3.2 billion for hypersonic, $ 1.5 billion for microelectronics / 5G, $ 1.7 billion for autonomous systems, and $ 0.8 billion for artificial intelligence are required.

“This budget is invested to bring tomorrow’s capabilities to life,” Deputy Defense Secretary David Norquist said on Monday’s briefing.

Follow Breitbart News’ sKristina Wong on Twitter or Facebook.

Advertisement