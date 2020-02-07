Advertisement

Big tech not only sells user data to marketers, but also sells it to the Trump administration for use in government immigration. According to the Wall Street Journal, the administration has purchased access to a database of mobile phone location data and uses it to monitor and arrest undocumented immigrants and potential border crossings. “This is a classic situation where stealthy commercial oversight in the private sector is now directly overflowing with the government,” Alan Butler, general adviser to the Electronic Privacy Information Center, a think tank that insists on stronger privacy laws, the Journal told.

It is not exactly clear how agencies such as immigration and customs enforcement and customs and border protection use the location map information, but some who are familiar with the issue suggested that it is used to “detect mobile phone activity in unusual places, such as remote desert areas extend across the Mexican border. “The Ministry of Homeland Security has used the data provided by Venntel to detect undocumented immigrants who later arrested it, people familiar with the program told the Journal. DHS would not say how the data is used, but confirmed to the point of sale that it is “being offered access to location data”.

“It is important to note that such information does not contain cell phone tower data, is not included in bulk, and does not contain the identity of the individual user,” a CBP spokesperson told the Journal.

Such guarantees make the use of mobile phone data no less scary and the practice seemed discouraged in the courts. In 2018, the Supreme Court ruled that data collected from mobile phones are protected and that law enforcement agencies are needed to look for an order to use it. “When the government follows the location of a cell phone,” Chief Justice wrote John Roberts, “It achieves almost perfect surveillance, as if it had attached a single monitor to the user of the phone.” But the government seems to have found a solution to that decision by going through marketing companies instead of through law enforcement channels. “In this case, the government is a commercial buyer like everyone else,” a former DHS official Paul Rosenzweig said. “The government only buys a widget.”

The fact that the government uses the data in the draconian border rain system is worrying in itself. But the broad implications are perhaps even more worrying. Big tech is under great pressure to extend its services to controversial and oppressive government programs, from the use of artificial intelligence in China to monitor its minority population to Trump administration partnerships with companies such as Amazon, Google and Microsoft with walkouts at those companies.

