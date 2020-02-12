Advertisement

President Donald Trump celebrated Tuesday that the top tech companies now had over $ 1 trillion in market cap and noted the initials of the companies that spelled MAGA.

“We have four trillion dollar companies, one is Microsoft, one is Apple, one is Google, one is Amazon,” Trump said. “So you have an M, you have an A, you have a G, you have an A – you have MAGA.”

The president highlighted the success of technology companies after he signed the STEM Veterans Support Act in the Oval Office on Tuesday.

Trump showed a piece of paper with the MAGA letters representing the four top tech companies and joked with Fox News correspondent John Roberts to report this on the network.

“You’d better report that to Fox that great Fox tonight,” he said. “Not what it used to be, John, but it’s still pretty good. Not like John used to be. They’re putting more Democrats on Fox than Republicans now, but that’s fine.”

Trump boasted that the stock market had hit record highs during his presidency.

“In the United States, the market is setting a new record. We are setting a new record today. It is the 144th time in a three-year period that I have been president,” said Trump.

The president said a high stock market meant more jobs and better returns for the 401K of Americans.

“That means it for me,” he said. “It means different things to other people, but it means that we have a great economy.”

