New Delhi: India is ready to roll out the red carpet for US President Donald Trump on February 24, but the announcement of a much-lauded limited trade agreement between the two countries has been questioned since New Delhi has refused to trade benefits under the Generalized System of Washington to be used by Washington ThePrint has learned the preference scheme (APS).

Less than two weeks before the arrival of the U.S. President, the Trump administration took a move most feared by Indian traders, official sources said.

In a release from the US Trade Representative (USTR) office earlier this week, India was removed from the list of “developing countries” and is now considered a “developed” nation.

Countries with a share of 0.5 percent or more in world trade are now recognized as “industrialized countries”, the message says.

It was also stated that countries with G20 membership, including India, are no longer considered a “developing country”.

In other words, technically, India will no longer be eligible for the benefits of GSP trading.

Under this arrangement, the United States gave some Indian exports such as textiles and engineering products preferential or duty-free access to the American markets.

The move, according to official sources, “angered” India ahead of the announcement of a limited trade deal that was planned to iron out some of the long-standing trade stimulus.

A highly anticipated visit by USTR Robert Lighthizer and his meeting with Trade and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to prepare the deal looked slim, although both sides continue to struggle to find a floor for the so-called trade package.

“A trade deal has never been secure, but there is no better moment than the President’s trip to Delhi. If no agreement is reached by then, negotiations will not necessarily be suspended, but momentum will be lost,” said Mark Linscott, a senior fellow at Atlantic Council (South Asia Center) and former USTR assistant for South and Central Asian affairs.

India was mainly looking forward to restoring GSP, a preferential trade program to boost developing economies under the proposed limited agreement.

APS services were withdrawn by the Trump administration in June last year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power for the second time.

India had sought full or partial restoration of the GSP benefits, prompting the country to export approximately $ 6 billion worth of goods to America.

“We have two executives who see retail as a zero-sum game. So the scope for compromise is pretty limited … Both India and the US continue to face increasing trade deficits, so the pressure to slow imports down is relentless in both countries, “said Richard M. Rossow, Wadhwani chairman for US India Policy Studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

“USA is watching India’s rice, wheat subsidies”

The limited trade agreement between the United States and India is also related to the fact that the United States is now monitoring subsidies that India is offering to farmers under the minimum support program for rice and wheat cultivation, an official involved in the trade negotiations said.

The U.S. demand for duty-free access to a number of its products, such as almonds, walnuts, apples, grapes, pomegranates, and some dairy products, also persists.

“Given the current state of Indian agriculture and the government’s promise to double farmers’ income by 2020, India can hardly afford to open the market to foreigners. I don’t think India can do much right now to satisfy American interests, ”said Biswajit Dhar, a business economist and professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

The United States has also complained about non-tariff barriers that restrict its agricultural exports.

“A trade agreement will be extremely beneficial for the economic progress of both nations,” said Mukesh Aghi, president and CEO of the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum.

It should also be noted that the United States and India have not even conducted their annual trade dialogue – the Trade Policy Forum – in recent years as trade stimulants continue to accumulate. The dialogue started in 2005.

United States upset about increasing “trade protectionism” in India

The Trump administration, like previous U.S. governments, is upset with the rise in trade protectionism in India.

The Trump administration called India a king of customs and complained that India has been increasing tariffs on each successive financial budget since 2014, especially for IT products.

Sources meanwhile said that both sides could announce a new dialogue on digital commerce issues during Trump’s visit this month.

There is also a very high probability that the start of negotiations on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will be announced.

“Both sides, especially India, are pushing ahead with trade protection. A real solution is only possible if we have both governments that focus less on trade protection, ”said Rossow.

