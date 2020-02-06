Advertisement

With an accusation acquittal in the bag, one encouraged Donald Trump aim his enemies in a true Trump way – that is, in the most pettious way possible. Just a few hours before Trump changed the National Prayer Breakfast – an event that previous presidents treated with at least an appearance of dichotomy – into a soapbox, where the “terrible ordeal” was caused by “very dishonest and corrupt people,” acting minister of Homeland Security Chad Wolf announced the Trump government’s plan to take revenge on the state of New York for the “Green Light Law,” which allows undocumented residents to apply for driving licenses but does not disclose their personal information to federal agencies such as DHS.

In response, Wolf announced that New Yorkers would no longer be eligible to participate in programs such as Global Entry, which will speed travelers’ waiting times when returning to the United States from abroad. The policy change is expected to affect up to 200,000 New Yorkers. Wolf made it clear that the decision of the DHS was rewarding, telling Tucker Carlson in an exclusive interview that “we have sent a letter to New York stating that because they have taken these measures, the residents of New York are no longer eligible to participate in these” programs. (Carlson, it should be noted, has devoted time to accusing migrants of making the US “poor and dirty and more divided” and polluting “to make it a place you wouldn’t want to live in.”) DHS letter, Wolf – who worked as a lobbyist before joining the administration and tried to persuade TSA to purchase new screening equipment on behalf of a customer – wrote that ICE relies on “DMV records in New York to fulfill its mission “

Just like much of the administration’s aggressive anti-immigrant policy, the order will be legally examined. Governor Andrew CuomoSenior Assistant Rich Azzopardi, CNN told Wednesday: “This is clearly political retribution by the federal government and we are going to review our legal options.” But a possible battle in the courts does not prevent DHS from investigating additional forms of retaliation; Wolf said Wednesday that his office is investigating future enforcement policies in New York.

The executive action came a day after the speech of the President of the Union, in which he condemned “the many cities in America where radical politicians have chosen to provide refuge for these criminal illegal aliens.” He insisted that civil servants in shrine cities release “Dangerous Criminal Extraterrestrials to Prey the Public” and blame “New York Sanctuary Policy” for the murder of a 92-year-old woman, notes that DHS foreshadowed the new sweeping order. It is unclear whether states such as California, Washington and Massachusetts, which this week have come a step closer to legalizing undocumented driving licenses, are next on the administration’s reimbursement list. But if this first DHS directive is a guide, the “full justification and exemption” of Trump, as the White House typed it, went to his mind a lot.

