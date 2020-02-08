Advertisement

Getty

President Trump was photographed on Friday in a photo of the lawn in the south of the White House that has now gone viral – but the image appears to have been heavily edited.

DT was caught on camera by a guy named William Moon – a self-described correspondent and photographer of the White House who does not appear to be part of the official press corps. or White House staff, but clearly has access to such snapshots.

Advertisement

The picture shows DT landing in a helicopter after a trip to Charlotte, NC.

@realDonaldTrump returns to the White House from Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by William Moon on the South Lawn of the White House on February 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/n1a1Z93LrJ

– Photos of the White House (@photowhitehouse) February 7, 2020

@photowhitehouse

In the photo of Moon, the outer rim of Trump’s mug appears to be in stark contrast to the rest of his face … and shows a color difference between pale and something that looks orange or brownish. However, Getty Images has the same picture … and it’s nowhere near as saturated as this one.

It is now possible that Moon caught the Prez from a different angle with different lighting than the Getty photographer. Maybe the photo will not be edited at all. However, this doesn’t seem likely.

Getty

We were able to increase the color at our end so that the Getty image is pretty similar to that of Moon. So it is clear that anyone with basic Photoshop knowledge can do this.

Here’s another Getty shot of Trump from the same moment, unedited. Yes, it seems to be tanned – but it is not nearly as exaggerated as you might think on the picture “#Orangeface”.

Advertisement