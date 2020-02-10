Advertisement

President Donald Trump’s decision last week to fire two witnesses who worked for the administration and testified in Parliament’s impeachment investigation last year has sparked calls for an investigation alongside harsh cross-party criticism.

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, Ukraine’s top expert on the National Security Council (NSC), and Gordan Sondland, US Ambassador to the European Union, were fired from their posts on Friday. Vindman was escorted out of the White House along with his twin brother, who also worked for the NSC but did not testify, and Sondland was recalled from his post abroad.

The move sparked quick criticism from Democrats who compared the act to that of former President Richard Nixon by calling it the “Friday Night Massacre” the subsequent cover-up. Others described it as “shameful” and “shameful”.

Immediately prior to Friday’s impeachment proceedings against the witnesses, Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine), who, after finding the evidence, finally voted in favor of Trump’s acquittal, defended her voice and announced that this would be the case against any “retaliation.”

“I’m obviously not in favor of some kind of retaliation against someone who has provided evidence,” she told local reporters at an event in Maine.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, director of the National Security Council for European Affairs, and his brother Leonid Vindman leave the Longworth House Office Building after testifying to the House Intelligence Committee in the second week of President Donald Trump’s impeachment hearing on November 19, 2019 had hills in Washington, DC

Senate Minority President Chuck Schumer (DN.Y.) on Monday urged all federal government watchdogs to “investigate any retaliation case against anyone who has disclosed or will disclose the President’s misconduct to Congress or Inspectors General.” become”. “

The request was sent in a letter to the Inspector General of the Ministry of Defense and to all 74 inspectors general of the federal government.

“These attacks are part of a dangerous, growing pattern of retaliation against those reporting misconduct just to be targeted by the president and subject to his anger and vengeance,” said Schumer.

The overthrow of Vindman and Sondland, both of whom gave a damn testimony after being summoned by Congress last year because of Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens, with reluctance to provide military aid, came only two days ago, after the president was acquitted of both impeachment articles by the senate.

“LTC Vindman was asked to go to tell the truth. His honor and commitment to rights frightened the powerful,” said David Pressman, Vindman’s lawyer, in a statement. “He did what a member of our military was accused of every day: he obeyed orders, oathed, and served his country even when it was in danger and personal danger. And that’s the most powerful thing.” The man in the world – supported by silence, suppleness and complicity – has decided to take revenge. “

Republicans for the Rule of Law, a pro-impeachment group made up of lifelong Republicans, makes fun of Trump, especially Vindman’s. In a new ad that airs on Fox & Friends on Wednesday, the Purple Heart recipient is praised in a 30-second video and says: “Our military deserves better. Our country deserves better. Lieutenant Colonel Vindman deserves it it better.”

“Instructing subordinates not to comply with properly approved Congress subpoenas is a violation of the rule of law. It is worse to publicly dismiss them if they comply with the law and tell Congress the truth,” said Sarah Longwell, who Republican Rule of Law Executive Director said in a statement. “But the worst thing is public revenge on a decorated military hero who has sworn an oath to defend the constitution.”

At the weekend, Trump defended his decision with tweets. He characterized Vindman as “very rude” and as “incorrectly reported content of my” perfect “calls”. Vindman was one of several officials who listened to the President’s infamous July 25 conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart.

