Despite the high level of confidence and certainty among investors, there is still a lot going on in this market, Jim Cramer warned his Mad Money viewers on Wednesday. Investors seem confident in a lot of things, Cramer said, but they could be a little premature in their trust.

The corona virus in China may have reached a plateau, but we really don’t know exactly, Cramer explained. We also don’t know if it gets worse around the world before it gets better. But he added that he would not argue with this rally.

While the corona virus isn’t nearly as deadly as seasonal flu, which has killed more than 12,000 people in the U.S. since the start of the season on October 1, it can affect many people’s incomes.

Our choice is still in the flow, said Cramer. Bernie Sanders’ win in New Hampshire last night made many on Wall Street sure that President Trump would win in November, which would be great for stocks. But Sanders is not yet the democratic candidate, Cramer warned, and investors are doing everything they can to think differently.

Executive decision: Shopify

For his “Executive Decision” segment, Cramer contacted Harley Finkelstein, COO of Shopify (BUSINESS) – Get Report, the e-commerce enabler with stocks up another 7.8% in another strong quarter. Shopify shares rose 203% last year.

According to Finkelstein, Shopify empowers entrepreneurs by removing all obstacles to success, including e-commerce, shipping, logistics, point of sale, fulfillment and more. The company currently has over a million traders on its platform.

Finkelstein added that not only small businesses use Shopify, but also established brands. The company is also gaining momentum outside of the United States. Almost 29% of Shopify retailers are located outside of the United States.

Shopify equips the rebels and the rebels win, said Finkelstein when asked about the e-commerce landscape. There’s a lot to buy online than you won’t find on Amazon (AMZN) – Get the report. Shopify predicts that 2020 will be an investment year for the company, and Finkelstein said this should help them continue to grow, especially internationally.

