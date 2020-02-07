Advertisement

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – TSA Pre-Check and New York’s Enhanced Driver’s Licenses do not appear to be affected by the Department of Homeland Security’s ban on New Yorkers’ membership of traveler programs. “

The affected programs, including Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI and FAST, make it easier for frequent flyers and truck drivers to cross international borders and customs regulations.

Current members of the programs can take advantage of the benefits until they expire, but cannot extend them.

People in the middle of the application process will not be admitted, but their money will be refunded.

The policy change puts the New Yorkers in a feud between President Donald Trump and Governor Andrew Cuomo.

On Tuesday, Trump threatened to take action against communities that protect “illegal aliens”.

The change in policy announced by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in Washington in a letter to the state of New York on Wednesday is blamed on New York’s Green Light Law.

Since December, undocumented immigrants have been able to apply for a driver’s license in New York State. To protect these undocumented immigrants from federal ICE officials, this law also prohibits police authorities from accessing the records of the Motor Vehicle Authority.

In Cuomo’s office, which is classified as “political retaliation,” the Department of Homeland Security claims that restricted access to records limits the ability to effectively screen people applying for the Trusted Traveler Programs.

“We are aware that many residents and businesses in New York will be affected by this change, but we cannot endanger the security of our home country. If states take negative measures that prevent us from protecting our large country, we have to react, ”said Mark Morgan, Acting Commissioner for Customs and Border Protection.

In an interview with Alan Chartock on WAMC Northeast Public Radio, Cuomo said:

“So it’s all politics, they want to clarify their political point of view, that is, they are hostile to immigration.” New York supports immigrants, and this is another way of expressing their political point of view, and if the New Yorkers need to be inconvenienced to state their political point of view, it is because they are concerned only with politics. ”

In the hours since the announcement, many leaders in central New York have responded to the change.

Congressman John Katko, a Republican representing the Syracuse region, is ready to use his role in the House’s Homeland Security Committee to facilitate a conversation between the State of New York and the federal government.

In a statement, Katko writes:

“This overarching policy and the protected area policy as a whole not only have an impact on the State of New York, but also have a significant federal impact and, as we have seen with this change in DHS policy, can affect state and federal cooperation. Restricting access to government DMV databases prevents federal agencies from conducting their national security missions and opens up our country and our communities to immense threats. In addition to the vulnerabilities in this policy, it now harasses travelers and businesses in the state of New York. It is vital for the interests of New York residents and our national security to address the negative consequences of this policy. ”

In an interview with Madison County Clerk, Michael Keville, who oversees DMV in Wampsville, he fears that this ban is only the first step and that extended licenses and TSA pre-check may be the next goal.

